'It Ends With Us' streaming date: when will it be available to watch?

"It Ends With Us" was almost guaranteed to be a big hit at the box office. That's because it's based on the bestselling 2016 Colleen Hoover novel of the same name which was already hugely popular with readers the world over; securing the movie rights was almost like bagging a license to print money.

Although it's been a divisive release with critics — the movie's currently got a 58% score on Rotten Tomatoes — the flick's certainly proven a hit with moviegoers so far. So it stands to reason that would-be viewers might be wondering when "It Ends With Us" might be available to stream, and which of the (many) streaming services you'll need to have access to when it lands.

Here's everything we know so far about when "It Ends With Us" will be available to stream.

When will 'It Ends With Us' be available to stream?

IT ENDS WITH US - New Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Justin Baldoni's Colleen Hoover adaptation hit theaters on August 9, 2024. Once it leaves theaters and has been availed on PVOD, "It Ends With US" will be available to stream on Netflix in the U.S. That's in accordance with a first-window streaming deal Netflix inked with Sony Pictures back in 2021.

At the time of writing, we don't yet know when "It Ends With Us" will arrive on the streamer. Typically, the wait time for Sony's big-screen releases has been 122 days. "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" hit theaters on March 22, and it landed on Netflix on July 22, and the wait for previous Sony efforts like "The Equalizer 3" and "Gran Turismo" was the same length of time.

If that same period is in place for the Blake Lively flick, that means the "It Ends With Us" streaming date could well be on or around December 9, 2024. Now, we can't be absolutely certain that's the exact date; recent Sony flicks "Tarot" and "Madame Web" came to Netflix after just 90 and 89 days, respectively.

However, neither "Madame Web" nor "Tarot" were received all that well, and "It Ends With Us" has already brought in more than $80 million worldwide. Given that, it seems likely that Sony will want to keep the Blake Lively movie in theaters for some time yet. So, that December streaming date remains our best guess.

After streaming on Netflix, Sony's movies head over to the House of Mouse's streaming services, on either Disney Plus or Hulu, though given that 122-day wait period, that means this won't happen until well into 2025.