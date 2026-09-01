Busted! Catch your yard's cutest critters in action this National Wildlife Day with a trail camera
Spot every furry friend in your neighborhood with one of these trail cams
National Wildlife Day is on September 4. You can take part in the celebrations by getting a closer look at all the animals and birds in your yard with a trail camera. These camouflaged cams use motion-detection to take high quality shots of our furry and feathered friends.
Trail cameras come in a lot of different shapes and sizes, and often in packs of two so you can monitor a wider area. Some just capture stills, while others also shoot video.
For this article I've included a range of options from top brands like Bushnell and Spypoint, covering price points that start at well under $100 and up to some more high-end models. Enjoy National Wildlife Day and get acquainted with your neighborhood critters!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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