Busted! Catch your yard's cutest critters in action this National Wildlife Day with a trail camera

National Wildlife Day is on September 4. You can take part in the celebrations by getting a closer look at all the animals and birds in your yard with a trail camera. These camouflaged cams use motion-detection to take high quality shots of our furry and feathered friends.

Trail cameras come in a lot of different shapes and sizes, and often in packs of two so you can monitor a wider area. Some just capture stills, while others also shoot video.

For this article I've included a range of options from top brands like Bushnell and Spypoint, covering price points that start at well under $100 and up to some more high-end models. Enjoy National Wildlife Day and get acquainted with your neighborhood critters!

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