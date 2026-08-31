What to watch tonight: 22 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and more (Aug. 31)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 31), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these three Netflix movies to stream this weekend.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Furious' season 1 finale (Hulu)

Furious | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? "Furious" stars Emmy Rossum as FBI agent Alice Black. She's a former homicide detective working for the Feds, and her first case is a big one. She's on the hunt for a serial killer (Lola Petticrew), but this case isn't exactly what it seems. That's because the killer is really a sex trafficking survivor on a vigilante rampage. Once Alice realizes that, it might stop her from bringing the killer in when the time comes.

Why you should watch it: "Furious" has been a surprise hit for Hulu with an impressive 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the season finale is finally here. So stream it now and then get ready for season 2.

Watch episode 8 of "Furious" on Hulu now

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'Love Island' season 8 reunion

Love Island USA Season 8 Reunion | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality dating competition series

What it's about: "Love Island" season 8 may have wrapped up back in July, but things don't need to end just because one couple took home $100,000. Tonight's "Love Island" season 8 reunion brings back some fan favorites and bitter enemies, and sparks are sure to fly. The question now is: who gets burned?

Why you should watch it: Fans of reality shows (especially Bravo shows) will tell you that reunion episodes are some of the best. These former castmates have had weeks to stew in their resentments, and there's guaranteed to be some drama.

Watch the reunion episode of "Love Island" season 8 on Peacock now

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' seasons 1-3 (Netflix)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Teen comedy-drama series

What it's about: "The Sex Lives of College Girls" stars Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly Finkle. She's one of four incoming freshmen at the fictional Essex College in Vermont, and she and her new friend group are about to be thrown feet-first into the struggles of college life and adulthood.

Why you should watch it: This show has an ardent fan base, and if you're looking for a new comedy-drama to binge-watch mindlessly, you could do much worse. Check it out now on Netflix and see if you can stop yourself from hitting Play next.

Watch all three seasons of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" on Netflix now

Your streaming guide: Monday, Aug 31

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Sex Lives of College Girls" seasons 1-3

"Sheriff Labrador" season 2

HBO MAX

"Big Burger Battle" season 1 (Food Network)

"The Robot Chicken Adult Swim Special" (Adult Swim)

HULU

"Furious" season 1 finale

"Futurama" season 14 (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Love Island" season 8 reunion

"Mama June: From Hot to Not" season 8 premiere (WeTV)

MLB - Game of the Day #155

MLB - San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves, 6:05 ET

MLB - Athletics vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 ET

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

"TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle" season 1

"TODAY"

"Nightly News with Tom Llamas"

"Noticias Telemundo Fin De Semana"

"Noticias Telemundo En La Noche"

"Access Hollywood" season 30

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" season 7

"Watch What Happens Live" season 22

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