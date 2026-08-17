Prime Video top 10 movies — here are the 3 worth watching this week (August 17-23)

If you're not sure what to watch on Prime Video this week, you might turn to the streaming service's top 10 most-watched list for some guidance. After all, this rotating ranking gives you a quick look at the movies dominating the platform right now. However, it's no perfect recommendation tool.

Take it from me, somebody who tracks the Prime Video top 10 daily: Just because a movie ranks on the list doesn't necessarily mean it's a quality watch. But that's why I've combed through the current top 10 (as of Monday, August 17) and picked out a trio of movies worthy of your time.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Masters of the Universe' (2026)

Masters of The Universe – Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Amazon MGM Studios’ “Masters of the Universe” underwhelmed in theaters, failing to recoup its $170 million budget, but it’s been far from a disappointment on Prime Video, where it’s had the No. 1 spot on lockdown for more than a week. He-Man fans didn’t turn out in large numbers when it was in cinemas, but they’re paying attention on streaming. The fantasy blockbuster also holds a strong 86% viewer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Based on the beloved Mattel toy range, which was originally created to compete with a rival’s lineup of popular “Star Wars” action figures, “Masters of the Universe” follows Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine), who is sent to Earth as a child when his home of Eternia is conquered by the ruthless Skeletor (Jared Leto). Years later, now a fully grown adult, he must return to the fantasy land to fulfil his destiny and save his people from his nemesis.

Watch "Masters of the Universe on Prime Video now

‘Project Hail Mary’ (2026)

Project Hail Mary - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I’ve recommended “Project Hail Mary” dozens of times already this year, and I’m not stopping now. Put simply, this is one of the year’s most entertaining blockbusters, with plenty of heart and exciting moments. It’s adapted from Andy Weir’s novel and stars Ryan Gosling as an astronaut on a critical mission. But while Gosling is fantastic, the real star of the show is an alien creature named Rocky, brought to life by some phenomenal puppetry.

In “Project Hail Mary,” astronaut Ryland Grace (Gosling) awakes on an interstellar craft, millions of miles away from Earth. The problem is he can’t remember his mission, or even his own name. Piecing together his past, Grace must find a way to prevent Earth’s sun from dying, but fortunately, he’s got some help from a lovable alien, Rocky. “Project Hail Mary” is the complete sci-fi package; it’s funny, thrilling and packed with memorable moments.

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Watch "Project Hail Mary" on Prime Video now

‘The Gates’ (2026)

The Gates (2026) Official Trailer - Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, James Van Der Beek - YouTube Watch On

Similar to "Masters of the Universe," "The Gates" is a movie that didn't receive much attention on the big screen, but is getting a second win via Prime Video. This dark thriller marks the final movie appearance of James Van Der Beek, who passed away in February. While the reviews were lukewarm, Van Der Beek's villainous performance was highlighted as one of the movie's biggest strengths. I'm glad to see his final film role celebrated.

“The Gate” sees a trio of college friends (Mason Gooding, Algee Smith and Keith Powers) enjoying a road trip when they make what proves to be a potentially fatal mistake by taking a shortcut through a remote gated community. They witness a ritualistic murder and are then trapped within the community's walls. Hunted by the local residents who plan to frame them for the murder, the trio endures a desperate battle for survival.

Watch "The Gates" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Masters of the Universe" (2026) "The Amateur" (2025) "Badh" (2025) "Project Hail Mary" (2026) "S4: The Bob Lazar Story' (2026) "The Devil's Mouth" (2026) "The Gate" (2026) "Wrong Turn" (2021) "Uncharted" (2022) "Primate" (2026)

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