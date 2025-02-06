How to watch 'The Vanishings' online from anywhere — stream Irish drama

"The Vanishings" has been broadcast before – in Ireland and across the world as "The Vanishing Triangle" (see FAQ below for the reason why) – but premieres on U.K. terrestrial TV on Channel 5 as interest in the cases of the young women who disappeared quite rightly shows no signs of abating. Allen Leech and India Mullen star in this drama.

'The Vanishings' - TV channel, free stream, release date "The Vanishings" premieres on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. GMT on Thursday, February 6 and is available to stream on My5.

• FREE STREAM — Channel 5/My5 (U.K.)

Investigative journalist Lisa Wallace (played by Mullen) publishes an article about her mother's murder and then Amy Reynolds disappears . She and Detective David Burkely (Leech) embark upon an investigation that takes them round Ireland but more young women go missing.

The killer, getting a sick kick out of it all, enjoys playing psychological games but corruption within the top ranks of the Garda keeps him out of reach. When Lisa eventually faces off with the killer she must overcome her childhood trauma in order to save the other victims of "The Vanishings".

How to watch 'The Vanishings' for free in the U.K.

"The Vanishings" drops on Channel 5 on Thursday, February 6 at 9 p.m. GMT and is available to stream on My5. It also aired on Acorn TV last year (as "The Vanishing Triangle") and is still available to stream there.

How to watch 'The Vanishings' from abroad

How to watch 'The Vanishings' in the U.S. and Canada

"The Vanishings" first premiered in the U.S. on Sundance Now in October 2023 and is still available to catch (as "The Vanishing Triangle") on AMC+ (FREE trial). It is also available to watch in Canada on both of those services, accessed via Amazon Prime.

How to watch 'The Vanishings' in Australia

"The Vanishings" premiered on Australian television (as "The Vanishing Triangle") on SBS in March 2024. It is still available to stream, for free.

'The Vanishings' cast

India Mullen - Lisa Wallace

Allen Leech - David Burkely

Aaron Monaghan - Gareth Brennan

Laoise Sweeney - Susan Reynolds

Derbhle Crotty - Barbara Abrahams

Stuart Dunne - Chris Wallace

Adam John Richardson - Tommy Stephens

Sarah Carroll - Mary Burkely

Philip O'Sullivan - Det. Chief Supt. Gill

Jana Mohieden - Mandy Clarke

Fionnuala Murphy - Frances Reynolds

Sheila Flitton - Betty Walsh

Kiera Crawford - Rachel Burkely

Carolyn Donnelly - Sinead Clarke

Grace Daly - Laura Doolan

Molly McCann - Young Lisa

Paul Ward - Billy Miller

Maura Foley - Janice Wallace

Stephen Hogan - Ger Gough

Brian Moore - Mark Bulger

Matt Ryan Jr. - Frank Carey

Brían Ó Súilleabháin - Male Officer

Fionnuala Gygax - Garda Róisín

Emily Kilkenny Roddy - Teresa Gannon

Nick Devlin - Doctor Taite

Micheál Woods - Young Chris

'The Vanishings' episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: Journalist Lisa Wallace receives a letter from her mother's killer, hinting at the kidnapping of another woman. Lisa and Detective David Burkely start working together to get to the bottom of the investigation.

S01 E02: David goes to Castlemoy to continue the investigation. He and Detective Brennan chase a lead that pins Mark Bulger, an ex-con, to the kidnapping of a young woman.

S01 E03: David and Brennan try to get a statement from Teresa and a confession from Bulger. Lisa uses her resources to confirm if Bulger could be both her mother's killer and Amy's kidnapper.

S01 E04: Lisa has until 5pm to make a decision: Susan or Mandy. Chris learns information crucial to the case that takes Lisa to an address, where she discovers incriminating information that someone tries to cover up

S01 E05: David and Brennan target Gough as the potential killer whilst Lisa tries to connect him to the kidnappings. Gill threatens to blackmail David if he continues his investigation of Gough. Lisa faces her worst fear with a hospital call about her father.

S01 E06: The investigation is halted. David confronts top Gardaí officials to expose Gill and Gough but finds no support. He reveals a long-hidden secret to his family. Lisa and Brennan follow a lead on the killer, investigating an abandoned slaughterhouse.

"The Vanishings" FAQ

Is "The Vanishings" based on a true story? Yes. Originally titled "The Vanishing Triangle", the show is based on the unsolved disappearances of several Irish women in a triangle of land in the eastern part of the island, near the boundaries of Leinster, in an 80-mile area outside Dublin in the 1980s and 90s. The ages of the women ranged from late teens to early thirties and they disappeared suddenly, without an obvious explanation.

What else can I watch for free on Channel 5? Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.

