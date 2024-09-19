How to watch 'Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic' online and for free – RMS Titanic documentary

We've had the blockbuster movie and a musical, over 150 books and enough documentaries to, er, sink a ship but still our obsession with the RMS Titanic persists. "Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic", an 85-minute documentary, aims to decode remaining sets out to decode the ill-fated White Star Liner's remaining secrets.

Below we explain how to watch "Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

Watch 'Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic': TV channel, free stream "Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic" is streaming now in the U.S.; premieres 9 p.m. BST on Friday, September 20 in the U.K..

• FREE STREAM — Tubi (U.S.) / My5 (U.K.)

The Titanic disaster even has its own wiki fandom page which, when you consider that over 1500 people perished in the North Atlantic that night, doesn't seem appropriate. But it seems that the public cannot get enough information – new or repackaged – about the tragic event. This doc will find the usual audience but may also appeal to those coming to the story with only the basic facts.

Amongst the usual vintage newsreel footage, computer reconstructions and photos of the ship's opulent interior, the doc also talks to family members of some of the passengers and unearths some interesting facts that are not widely known - such as, the haphazard manner in which the S.O.S flares were discharged (and their color) contributed to the SS Californian not recognizing a call for assistance.

In North America, "Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic" has been streaming for FREE on Tubi since its release in 2022.

Watch 'Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic' in the U.K.

One-off documentary "Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic" will be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K. on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 9 p.m. BST.

To stream "Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic" online you can use the network's own online streaming service called My5. It's a free platform for TV license holders, requiring only your name, date of birth and email address to register.

Can I watch 'Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic' in Australia?

The documentary "Mysteries From the Grave: Titanic" was removed from the SBS On Demand streaming service back in June 2024.

Was RMS Titanic really described as "unsinkable"? Almost. Irish ship-building company Harland & Wolff actually described the craft as "practically unsinkable." A key distinction as events transpired.

