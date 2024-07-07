How to watch 'The Night Caller' — streaming info, release date, time

Watch "The Night Caller" for a tense British thriller portraying one man's desperation that turns into a deadly obsession. "You know what happens when you keep it all in... there comes a point where you just explode."

Played out over four episodes, here we explain how to watch "The Night Caller" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Watch 'The Night Caller': TV channels, dates ► U.K. date and time: "The Night Caller" premieres on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. BST on Sunday, July 7.

• FREE STREAM — My5 (U.K.)

• U.S./CAN — Acorn TV / Amazon Prime Video (available now)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

The plot may sound somewhat familiar — an isolated taxi driver who feels disenfranchised and depressed and is desperately searching for a semblance of meaning in his life. This may not be New York City and there's no Robert De Niro in sight, but this British drama is equally interested in the dark recesses of human obsession and despair as Martin Scorsese's 1970s masterpiece.

Tony is the cabbie in question. Unemployed after working as a teacher for many years, he now pulls late night taxi driving shifts while becoming more and more disillusioned with his life. It's only when he tunes into a radio show called 'Night Talk' that he begins to feel heard and sees his emotions mirrored by its seemingly empathetic host in a connection that turns into something altogether more sinister...

It's set to be a bumpy ride. So keep reading for all the details on how to watch "The Night Caller" online, no matter where you are in the world.

Watch 'The Night Caller' online in the U.K.

British thriller "The Night Caller" will be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K. across four consecutive nights airing from Sunday, July 7 to Wednesday, July 10. Each hour-long episode goes out at 9 p.m. BST.

To stream "The Night Caller" online or if you're catching up, you can use the network's own online streaming service called My5. It's a free platform, requiring only your name, date of birth and email address to register.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services. Read on and we'll explain how to watch "The Night Caller" online using a VPN.

How to watch 'The Night Caller' from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Night Caller" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to My5 and watch "The Night Caller".

How to watch 'The Night Caller' around the world

How to watch 'The Night Caller' in the U.S. and Canada

In North America, "The Night Caller" is already available to watch on Acorn TV — a streaming service that specializes in TV shows from the U.K. and other international territories.

There's a free 7-day trial available to see if you like the service. And then you can sign up for Acorn TV for $7.99/month or $79.99 for a whole year (or $9.99/month and $99.99 in Canada).

Alternatively, if you're an Amazon Prime Video customer, you can add Acorn TV as a channel there for the same cost.

If you're a Brit currently abroad you could still connect to My5 and watch "The Night Caller". Simply download a VPN such as NordVPN and follow the instructions above to access your usual streaming services.

Can I watch 'The Night Caller' in Australia?

Unfortunately for folks Down Under, the British drama series "The Night Caller" (not to be confused with the documentary series of the same name about serial killer Eric Edgar Cooke who was given that nickname) isn't available in Australia

If you're from a country where "The Night Caller" is available and are Down Under right now, you can still watch your domestic stream by using a VPN.

'The Night Caller' trailer

The Night Caller | Promo | Channel 5 - YouTube Watch On

'The Night Caller' cast

Robert Glenister as Tony

Sean Pertwee as Lawrence

Stephen Walters as Rob

Suzanne Packer as Rosa

James Keating as Joe

Fiona Mulvaney as Sue

Anthony Brophy as Stephen

Sophie Mensah as Meena Xing

More from Tom's Guide