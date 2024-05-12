How to watch 'The Jennings vs Alzheimer's' online from anywhere

"The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" documentary tells the story of a school teacher who refused to accept that the number of her family members suffering from early-onset Alzheimer's could possibly be a coincidence – culminating in one of the biggest medical breakthroughs in years.

Here's how to watch "The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" dates, time, channel "The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" is on Monday, May 13 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT) and will available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Meet the Jennings, the first family in the world to be diagnosed with hereditary, early-onset Alzheimer’s - a discovery which many think will be the key to unlocking a cure at last.

Despite widespread belief that Alzheimer’s had no familial link, throughout the 1980s Carol Jennings lobbied doctors, urging them to explore a hunch that her father and his four siblings’ diagnoses were linked.

Years later, Carol’s fears were confirmed and a mutant gene for early-onset dementia was discovered within her family, which would ultimately shape their future.

This meant that Carol had a 50:50 chance of inheriting the condition, and if she did, her two children, John and Emily, would face the same risk. Carol chose not to test for the disease, but as she entered her 50s her health began to deteriorate.

The Jennings vs Alzheimer’s meets the Midlands family at a profound moment in the world’s understanding of the disease. After years of set-backs, two new drugs that slow the decline of Alzheimer’s are set to be licenced in the UK.

Emily and John now face an agonising choice about whether they should take the test to find out if they too carry the gene.

Below we'll show you how to watch "The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" from anywhere.

"The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" for free

"The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" will premiere on BBC2 and then stream free on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'The Jennings vs Alzheimer's' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Jennings vs Alzheimer's" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

'The Jennings vs Alzheimer's' FAQ

What is 'The Jennings vs Alzheimers'? New 59-minute documentary "The Jennings vs Alzheimers" is about the discover of "a mutant gene causing Alzheimer’s in the Jennings family." The revaltion "leads scientists on a journey to develop a cure and leaves family members with a terrible dilemma". According to BBC Two, "The Jennings are the first family in the world to be diagnosed with hereditary, early onset Alzheimer’s, a discovery which many think will be the key to finally unlocking a cure."