How to watch 'Kurt Cobain: Moments That Shook Music' online from anywhere

Fans of Nirvana were just beginning to get their heads round the troubled singer's overdose on champagne and Rohypnol in Rome in March 1994 and whether it constituted a genuine suicide attempt (as his wife Courtney Love would later contend) when the news broke from Seattle on April 8.

An electrician who had arrived to install a security system discovered Cobain's body in the greenhouse above his garage. High on heroin, he had shot himself with a shotgun and, for any avoidance of doubt, left a suicide note that quoted the Neil Young lyrics, "It's better to burn out than fade away."

He had achieved so much and represented so many different things for millions of people that his place as an icon was assured.

Consequently, 30 years provides a fitting time to look back and, following-on from famous Cobain/Nirvana documentaries "Kurt & Courtney" (1998) and "Montage of Heck" (2015), "Kurt Cobain: Moments That Shook Music" (2024) takes a closer look at the musician's last days.

The 46-minute documentary contains rare archive footage including the reaction of the electrician who found his body and a tape recording of Love reading a final letter of Cobain’s to fans at a vigil, plus one of his final interviews just months before he died.

Below, we'll show you how to watch the new BBC Kurt Cobain doc from anywhere.

Kurt Cobain FAQ

Which was the last gig Nirvana ever played? Nirvana (Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic) played their last ever gig at 3,000 capacity Terminal Einz (1) in Munich on 1st March 1994.

What was the setlist at the final Nirvana show? Setlist: My Best Friend's Girl (The Cars cover) ("Moving in Stereo" by The Cars was sung by Krist and Kurt as an outro)

Radio Friendly Unit Shifter

Drain You

Breed

Serve the Servants

Come as You Are (aborted due to power failure and played again... prophetically, Novoselic joked from the stage during the delay, "We're on the way out. Grunge is dead. Nirvana's over." )

Dumb

In Bloom

About A Girl

Lithium

Pennyroyal Tea

School

Polly (Acoustic)

Very Ape

Lounge Act

Rape Me

Territorial Pissings Encore: The Man Who Sold the World (David Bowie cover)

All Apologies

On a Plain

Blew

Heart-Shaped Box

Who made 'Kurt Cobain: Moments That Shook Music'? The 46 minute documentary was made by Touchdown Films. Founder John Osborne, the producer and director of the documentary, commented: "We are incredibly proud to be working with the BBC on this film, who share in our vision of using only archive to take viewers back to 1994; to immerse themselves in this seismic story. Kurt Cobain was the voice of a generation, but a reluctant one, and his death left a huge void. The only way to get a true sense of what happened is to witness it first hand, and that’s exactly what this film does. It never lets you look away."