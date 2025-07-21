How to watch 'Fake or Fortune?' season 13 on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

It's the show that appeals to fans of detective shows, arts documentaries and reality TV with real jeopardy and so it's really no surprise that "Fake or Fortune" season 13 features the 50th episode of the popular show. The theme this season is "lost" works of art...

Here's how to watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 13 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Fake or Fortune?' season 13 - Dates, time, channel "Fake or Fortune?" season 13 premieres on Monday, July 21 on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) and available to stream on BBC iPlayer later the same day.

The first episode features a 1916 painting of a garden bought for £140 but if correctly attributed to Sir Winston Churchill could be worth up to £500,000 - as ever, provenance is everything. In episode two the stakes are even higher as two paintings turn up that the owners believe to have been the work of Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

Forensic investigation is required here but there is also an exciting reveal as a conservator discovers a label hidden underneath the frame. The human stories and hopes of the current owners, as ever with this show, add layers of poignancy to the layers of paint being examined and evaluated.

How to watch 'Fake or Fortune?' season 13 for free in the U.K.

"Fake or Fortune" season 13 premieres on Monday, July 21 on BBC One at 9 p.m. BST. It will also be available to stream FREE on BBC iPlayer. You must be a British resident and have a valid TV license with a U.K. postcode (SE1 7PB). If so, register for your account today. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Fake or Fortune?' season 13 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Fake or Fortune?" season 13 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 13 in the United States?

"Fake or Fortune?" has previously been shown on Peacock Premium, Peacock Premium Plus, and Magellan TV and you can watch season 8 right now. But, we have had no word on season 13.

Prices start from $7.99/month, but the annual subscription gets you 12 months for the price of 10.

However, if you are a Brit abroad for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 13 online or on TV in Canada?

There is no release date for "Fake or Fortune" season 13 in Canada but it will almost certainly be be available to stream in the near future on TVO and possibly Magellan TV, where previous seasons of "Fake or Fortune" are available to stream.

But don't panic. If you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 13 online in Australia?

It is a similar story in Oz. "Fake or Fortune?" has been shown on both ABC iView and Freeview in Australia but we haven't received a confirmed season 13 release date.

Brit working or on vacation Down Under? You can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Fake or Fortune?" season 13 in New Zealand?

"Fake or Fortune" season 13 should be available to stream on SkyGo in New Zealand after the BBC broadcast in the UK. Date TBA.

Away from home? Can't wait? If you are a Brit away from home for work or on vacation you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Fake or Fortune?' season 13 episode guide

Season 13 Episode 01: "The Mystery of Churchill’s Garden" - A mysterious inscription, a famous name and a colossal price tag. The team embark on a high-stakes quest to authenticate a 'lost' Churchill. Is it genuine or a clever fake?

S13 E02: "A Tale of Two Renoirs" - The team investigate an early portrait and a charming little landscape, both believed to be by one of the biggest names in art. Could two new Renoir works have surfaced in the UK?

S13 E03: TBC

S13 E04: TBC

'Fake or Fortune?' season 13 FAQ

Where have we seen Fiona Bruce before? Fiona Bruce is an award-winning newscaster and a regular presenter of both the "BBC News at Six" and "BBC News at Ten". She joined the "Antiques Roadshow" as lead presenter in 2008 having begun her career as a researcher on "Panorama". She was later a reporter for "Newsnight". She spent eight years as co-presenter on "Crimewatch" from 2000 and a year later became the first woman presenter to be part of the BBC's election team. Her other presenting credits include: "Priceless Antiques Roadshow", "The Antiques Show", "Call My Bluff" and quiz show "What are You Like?". Most recently, Fiona Bruce presented the acclaimed "Victoria: A Real Love Story".

