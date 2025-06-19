How to watch 'The Great British Phone Switch' online for FREE

Why would you watch "The Great British Phone Switch"? Perhaps because, if you've got kids you may have been wondering what on God's green Earth they do on it all day. And where does online safety and AI figure in all this? This doesn't provide ALL the answers but it's a start...

Read on for how to watch "The Great British Phone Switch" online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'The Great British Phone Switch' - Date, Time, TV channel, Stream ► U.K. date and time: "The Great British Phone Switch" premieres in the U.K. on Channel 4 on Thursday, June 19.

"The Great British Phone Switch" is the right idea at the right time (although "The Great British Phone Switch Off" might be better). A 2025 Ofcom report - Children and Parents: Media Use and Attitudes Report revealed that by the age of 11, nine in ten children aged 3-17 owned their own mobile phone so it makes sense to see what they are doing on their devices. But then what are the parents doing on theirs?

In episode one it is revealed that 15 year old Isla scrolls 1.1km with her fingers every week (that's with 21 hours per week screen time a week). Even she finds it hard to believe. Her dad Luke meanwhile, dismissive in the beginning of social media, soon gets hooked on the validation of having his content watched. The idea of the show is that they begin to understand each other more. It seems to work.

How to watch 'The Great British Phone Switch' for FREE online in the U.K.

In the U.K., "The Great British Phone Switch" premieres on Thursday, June 19 and will be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4. You can watch it via the Channel 4 On Demand streaming service - all you need to do is create an account. But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below..

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend as per our NordVPN review.

Can I watch 'The Great British Phone Switch' in the U.S.?

"The Great British Phone Switch" has not been picked up by any U.S. platform as yet.

Can I watch 'The Great British Phone Switch' in Canada?

As with the U.S., no Canadian network has announced plans to pick up the U.K. documentary series "The Great British Phone Switch" as yet.

Can I watch 'The Great British Phone Switch' online or on TV in Australia?

There is every chance "The Great British Phone Switch" will appear soon in Australia. You'll find out here first.

The Great British Phone Switch - Episodes

Episode 01 - Isla, who's 15, teaches her social-media-phobic dad Luke some common Gen Z phrases and emojis, and the art of creating content. Can he learn to speak her language? And how many views will he get?

Episode 02 - Mylle and 14-year-old Mickaella explore tensions around social media and when their digital lives take priority over family time. And Dr Martha rustles up an internet scam test, but will they pass?

Episode 03 - Jessie and her 13-year-old son Marley put their scrolling habit to the test with a baking challenge, and Dr Martha sets them a memory challenge. What will they learn about each other’s phone habits?

Episode 04 - Archie, who's 13, learns if he can multitask across multiple screens. And is AI as terrifying as Archie's dad Peter thinks?

Episode 05 - Our families reunite with Anna and Dr Martha to find out if the experiment has been successful… do they now better understand each other’s digital lives?

'The Great British Phone Switch' FAQs

What has Channel 4 said about "The Great British Phone Switch"? Thomas Pullen, Digital Commissioning Executive at Channel 4 said: “With great hosts and experts in Anna Williamson and Dr Martha, we hope The Great British Phone Switch will be an enlightening series for those navigating the central role phones now play in many young people’s lives.”

