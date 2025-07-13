How to watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' online — stream Palestine doc free from anywhere

"Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is billed as a "forensic investigation" into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza. The 65 minute film aims to reveal – in visceral detail – what life is like in the war-torn strip as Israel and Palestine continue to clash.

Here's how to watch "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack': TV Channel, Streaming info "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" premiered on July 2 2025 in the U.K. (international date TBC)

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

We've see a slew of docs about the Middle East conflict lately. There was Louis Theroux's "The Settlers", then "Life and Death in Gaza" and the "How to Survive a Warzone," which was ultimately dropped by the BBC.

The latest doc – "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" (formerly known as "Gaza: Medics Under Fire") – is described as a "crucial film" that "the BBC refused to air" in The Guardian's five-star review, published July 3.

Directed by Bafta-nominated freelance producer/director Karim Shah, it aims to reveal the 'targeting, detainment and torture of medics in Gaza'.

Whatever your thoughts on the Middle East are, if you want to see it for yourself, read on. Here's where to watch "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is FREE on the U.K.'s Channel 4 streaming platform.

Outside the U.K? You can unblock Channel 4 and watch "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" from anywhere when you download a VPN, just as if you were back home in the U.K..

How to watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' from anywhere in the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" on your usual service?

You can still watch the show thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock Channel 4 and watch "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" (2025) live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're a Brit abroad and want to view the Channel 4 stream, you'd select a U.K. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" online just as you would at home.

How to watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' season 2 around the world

Can I watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' in the U.S?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is available on Zeteo.

If you're a U.K. viewer traveling abroad, however, there's still a way to connect to Channel 4 from anywhere and stream hit shows like "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" (2025) online no matter where you are. All you need is a VPN such as NordVPN (try it RISK-FREE) — full instructions above.

Can I watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' 2025 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is available on Zeteo.

If you're from the U.K. and currently travelling in Canada, you'll need to download a VPN and stream it on Channel 4.

Can I watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" is available on Zeteo.

Down Under and still want to watch it? Brits abroad can use NordVPN to help unlock their home streaming services like Channel 4.

Can I watch 'Gaza: Doctors Under Attack' in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're visiting New Zealand you can watch "Gaza: Doctors Under Attack" free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide