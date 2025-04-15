How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 episode 4 for free now — stream 'Promotion' online from anywhere

With the opening triple-header laying the land for "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6, episode 4, titled "Promotion", sees Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) accelerate his pinkwashing scheme, as the penny finally begins to drop for Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd).

Here's how to watch "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"The Handmaid's Tale" S06E04 date, streaming info "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 airs on Tuesday, April 15 in Australia, the U.S. and Canada.

• WATCH FREE — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney+ Bundle

• Canada — Crave

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Once more seduced by the promise of material wealth, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) proved an invaluable useful idiot for Commander Lawrence in selling the vision of New Bethlehem, a place where women have some rights, and those who don't like it will at least find comfort in the piles of cash, luxury watches and top-of-the-range cars they'll receive as back-handers.

Despite publicly doing his best impression of a changed man, his attitude to his erstwhile handmaid Janine (Madeline Brewer) revealed his true character to Aunt Lydia, who's seemingly on the verge of an epiphany. Prostitution isn't the life she'd envisaged for former handmaids, but only by venturing to Jezebel's will she truly grasp the scale of the horrors she's inflicted in the name of God.

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 episode 4 for free

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 is streaming for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia from Tuesday, April 15.

You can sign into your SBS for free via Google, Apple or Facebook.

Abroad? If you're an Australian currently visiting the U.S. or U.K., you can use NordVPN to unblock SBS On Demand and watch episode 4 ("Promotion") online. Details below.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' episode 4 from anywhere

If you're traveling overseas and "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream "Promotion" from wherever you are.

The best VPNs – we highly recommend using NordVPN – let you unblock geo-locked content and watch it as if you were back home in your usual location. Try Nord risk-free for 30 days and you'll see why we love it.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia and want to watch "The Handmaid's Tale", you'd use Nord to connect to an Australian server.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to SBS and watch "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 online and for free, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 episode 4 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 hit Hulu at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 15 (that's 9 p.m. PT on Monday. April 14).

Hulu plans start from $9.99/month or $99.99/year after the Hulu 30-day free trial ends.

For even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle, which gets you access to Hulu and Disney from only $10.99/month.

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "Only Murders in the Building" and movies like "A Real Pain".

How to watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 episode 4 online in Canada

You can watch "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 in Canada on the Crave streaming platform (from $9.99/month). "Promotion" hit the streamer on Tuesday, April 15.

The episode will also go out on the CTV Drama channel at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m PT the same day.

Don't forget, Australians currently in Canada can use NordVPN (save 70%) to stream all episodes of "The Handmaid's Tale" 2025 for free. Details above.

Can you stream 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 episode 4 online in the U.K.?

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 isn't yet available to watch in the U.K., but on the upside free-to-air Channel 4 has confirmed it will stream episodes from Saturday, May 3.

Don't forget: the season 6 episodes are available to stream for free on Australia's SBS. Aussies visiting the U.K. can unlock SBS with NordVPN or another VPN. Details below.

Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 6 episode 4 online in Australia

As explained above, "The Handmaid's Tale" season 6 episode 4 is streaming for FREE on SBS On Demand in Australia. "Promotion" landed at 2 p.m. AEST on Tuesday, April 15.

New to SBS? Click on 'create account' and enter your first name, email, password, birth year and gender. Easy!

Alternatively, you can tune into SBS TV at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16.

Away from Oz but still want to watch for free on SBS On Demand? Aussies abroad can use NordVPN to unblock streaming services like SBS and watch from anywhere in seconds.

