How to watch ‘On Call’ online – stream the Dick Wolf police drama free from anywhere

Producer Dick Wolf has been dominating prime time TV for decades. He’s finally set his sights on the world of streaming with new Amazon series “On Call,” a gritty, action-packed drama about a veteran cop and her rookie partner working to serve and protect the citizens of Long Beach in L.A.

Stream ‘On Call’ online: release date, streaming info ‘On Call’ premieres internationally on Thursday, January 9, at 12 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

Amazon Prime

Wolf Entertainment’s stable of prime time hits include the compelling “Law & Order”, “FBI” and “Chicago” franchises, known for delivering binge-worthy, top-tier drama. And new cop drama “On Call” looks to turn up the heat even more.

The company’s first foray into streaming provides an explosive look at policing that recalls films such as David Ayer’s End of Watch (2012), as veteran training officer Traci Harmon (Troian Bellisario) takes rookie Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente) under her wing in the wake of a co-workers death.

Directed by (and starring) Eriq LaSalle, viewers can expect eight, thirty-minute episodes of pure adrenaline. Hand-held cameras and body cam footage vividly capture every pulse-raising pursuit.

Dick Wolf’s action-packed Amazon Original series lands on Prime Video from Thursday, January 9, with all eight episodes available to binge-watch from: 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada; 8 a.m. BST in the UK; and 5 p.m. AEST in Australia. There’s good news for new and eligible returning Amazon subscribers. They’ll be entitled to a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, which includes perks like free delivery, ad-free music, and access to thousands of hit films and TV shows. After this trial period ends, a subscription costs: U.S. – $14.99 per month / $139 annually U.K. – £8.99 per month / £95 annually Canada – CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually Australia – AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually In addition to “On Call”, Prime Video is also home to hit originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”, “Fallout”, “My Lady Jane”, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” and “The Boys”.

‘On Call’ cast

Troian Bellisario as Officer Traci Harmon

Brandon Larracuente as Officer Alex Diaz

Eriq LaSalle as Sergeant Lasman

Lori Loughlin as Lieutenant Bishop

Rich Ting as Sergeant Koyama

Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Holt

Mac Brandt as Officer Barlowe

Lobo Sebastian as Smokey

Rich Ceraulo Ko as Officer Matthew Rolland

‘On Call’ release schedule and episode guide

Episode 1 , “Pilot”: Thursday, January 9

, “Pilot”: Thursday, January 9 Episode 2 , “Laws of the Universe”: Thursday, January 9

, “Laws of the Universe”: Thursday, January 9 Episode 3 , “South of Heaven”: Thursday, January 9

, “South of Heaven”: Thursday, January 9 Episode 4 , “Unsung”: Thursday, January 9

, “Unsung”: Thursday, January 9 Episode 5 , “Not Your Savior”: Thursday, January 9

, “Not Your Savior”: Thursday, January 9 Episode 6 , “L.A. Woman”: Thursday, January 9

, “L.A. Woman”: Thursday, January 9 Episode 7 , “War Machine”: Thursday, January 9

, “War Machine”: Thursday, January 9 Episode 8, “How the West Was Won”: Thursday, January 9