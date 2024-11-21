The cover of Loaded with a college of 90s icons including Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and movie actress Elizabeth Hurley to promote the documentary 'Loaded: Lads, Mags and Mayhem'

"Men don't read magazines" and "If I know anything about publishing, this will fold in three months". Just some of the wisdom top publishing executives reserved for the arrival of Loaded magazine in the U.K. in May 1994. Naturally, the iconic men's mag went on to break sales records and inspire titles such as likes of Maxim in the U.S. Two-part documentary "Loaded: Lads, Mags and Mayhem" is an attempt to understand the title's hedonistic rise and fall, in light of the changes in society since.

Here's how to watch "Loaded: Lads, Mags and Mayhem" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Loaded: Lads, Mags and Mayhem" premieres on Friday, November 22 on BBC Two at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Loaded belonged to the 1990s and should have been euthanized at the turn of the millennium before it became lumped in with the lowest-common-denominator lad mag culture that superseded and then swallowed it. And that's the problem with this documentary. It doesn't quite get what made the original incarnation of Loaded great.

There is little mention of the brilliant and irreverent covers, world class photography, Jon Wilde's jaw-dropping interviews, or landmark gonzo features such as being chased by the police across Colorado with Hunter S Thompson (although I would say that, the last one was mine).

If you want to learn the real inside story, as not seen on TV, read on to the FAQs at the bottom.

How to watch 'Loaded: Lads, Mags and Mayhem' around the world

'Loaded: Lads, Mags and Mayhem' FAQ

Where can I find out more about Loaded magazine? Loaded co-founder Tim Southwell has updated his book "Getting Away With It" for the 30th anniversary of the magazine. It's available to buy here.

Former Editor-at-Large Bill Borrows on 'Lads, Mags and Mayhem'

The Loaded team on camera are predictably funny and articulate, but the choice of other interviewees is as baffling as the attempts to link the original incarnation of Loaded to the lowest common denominator lads mags that followed.

The film also stops the story at the wrong point (co-founder Tim Southwell returned after a sabbatical to rejuvenate the magazine in 1998) and therefore ignores Ben Marshall's series "Dice Man" pieces, the cartoons that eventually morphed into Modern Toss and the genius of fashion editor Beth Summers (see below).

As the film meanders into the early years of the 21st century and the arrival of female flesh-obsessed magazines, it brings the whole 90-minute experience to a dispiriting conclusion – the very antithesis of the hope and celebration that the original magazine represented for the many young men and women who read it.

Who is Beth Summers?

More than anyone else that decade, Loaded fashion editor Beth Summers democratized the business of dressing young British men across every demographic and brought in millions in advertising revenue that, it had been accepted up to that point, were beyond the reach of men’s magazines. Tragically, she suffered a major brain injury in a horrific motorbike accident in Milan in January 2000 and now receives 24/7 care.

The film struggles in vain to look at the legacy of Loaded through a contemporary lens and also what it meant to women at the time whilst ignoring the contribution and influence of the strongest member of the team – Beth. Our "older sister"/inspiration/visionary colleague who, at just about 5ft 2in tall, was The Don nonpareil in the wildest, most dysfunctional, creative and dangerous office in magazine history. One look was all it took to get things done her way.

As she said before her accident: “The type of men I was working with at Loaded were so different to those I’d worked with [elsewhere]. I can just remember everyone jumping around all the time, just so over-excited. That was so brilliant. The portrayal of women didn’t bother me. Everyone in the office had a certain respect for me. Also I’ve been there, seen it and done it so you couldn’t actually say anything to me that I was going to be shocked by. Apart from that, I was worse [behaved] than they were.”

She was the most positive female and defiantly feminist role model and her incredible story was staring the filmmakers in the face. It's disappointing that they did not include it in the final edit.

Does Loaded still exist? Not in its original incarnation. The title was recently relaunched as an online-only publication backed by "Dubai-based businessman Stewart Lochrie" (The Guardian, May 2024).