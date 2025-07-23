Pluto TV is streaming 'The Osbournes' for free in honor of Ozzy — here's how to watch

As I'm sure you're aware, the iconic frontman Ozzy Osbourne passed away yesterday. The legendary metal musician had just recently performed his final concert, but it was still a shock when the news was announced.

So whether you're a fan like me, who actually got to meet Ozzy at a book signing as a freshman in college, or just someone who wants to see what the Prince of Darkness was all about, Pluto TV has the perfect way to honor the late great singer: binge-watching all four seasons of "The Osbournes."

Yes, you read that correctly. Pluto TV is currently airing every episode of the award-winning reality TV show in a day-long marathon. The first run started airing on the MTV Pluto TV channel yesterday (July 22) at 6 p.m. ET and will end today (July 23) at 8:30 p.m. ET. A second run will air this weekend starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26 to 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.

But that's not the only way to watch Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack on Pluto TV. Here's how to watch all four seasons of "The Osbournes" for free — from anywhere — on Pluto TV.

What is ‘The Osbournes’ about?

Every Episode from The Osbournes Season 1 | The Osbournes TV - YouTube Watch On

For those of you who missed the hit reality show when it aired on MTV, here's a quick rundown on "The Osbournes."

The show ran from 2002-2005 and was a celebrity reality show that followed around Ozzy and his family: his wife Sharon, his daughter Kelly and his son Jack. It followed them around in their day-to-day lives, and is considered a pioneering show in the reality genre, often credited with launching the celebrity reality subgenre.

Of course, like with most reality shows, it's not always completely unscripted. At least, that's what Kelly and Jack have alleged in subsequent interviews.

It's not without controversy either. The Osbournes' other daughter, Aimee, was against the show and refused to participate. She is either absent or blurred throughout the four-season run.

Ozzy, for his part, never watched the show after its run. He had publicly admitted he was stoned the entire time (h/t Daily Record), and after the show's run, he made the choice to be sober, so he couldn't bring himself to watch it.

That's not to say he hated the show or reality TV. In fact, there was a revival series, "Home to Roost," being planned in 2022 for BBC One, but it had failed to materialize prior to Ozzy's death.

How to watch 'The Osbournes' on Pluto TV for free

There are two ways to watch "The Osbournes" on Pluto TV, which is available in several regions, including the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada.

First, Pluto is doing two marathons on its free streaming service live TV channels. The first run started airing on the MTV Pluto TV channel yesterday (July 22) at 6:00 p.m. ET and will end today (July 23) at 8:30 p.m. ET. A second run will air this weekend starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26 to 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 27.

If you're someone that prefers to set their own schedule, though, you can also stream all four seasons of "The Osbournes" on demand via Pluto TV — no account needed.

Watch 'The Osbournes' on Pluto TV anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "The Osbournes" on your Pluto TV app?

You can still watch the special thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock Pluto TV and watch "The Osbournes" live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in just as you would at home.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022, and has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. He's not one to shy away from a hot take, including that "John Wick" is one of the four greatest films ever made. Here's what he's been watching lately: