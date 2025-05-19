How to watch 'The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School' online from anywhere

The title - "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" - may do a lot of the heavy lifting but the scandal surrounding secret clinical trials that led to over 30,000 people becoming infected with HIV and Hepatitis C after being given contaminated blood products and blood transfusions in the 1970s and 1980s is only half the story...

Here's how to watch "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" — Live streams, TV channel "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" airs on ITV on Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. BST in the U.K.. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for FREE.

• FREE STREAM — ITV/ ITVX (U.K.)

The film majors on the tragic personal stories of the haemophiliac children at the Lord Mayor Treloar School in Hampshire, a specialist boarding school that promised a ‘normal childhood’. That became far from the truth and the documentary focuses on the scandal surrounding the decision to, as one survivor puts it, "exploit the opportunity to do research on children."

However, the implications are far wider. The disastrous policy killed many others and, it is estimated, led to the co-infection of around 1,250 people with bleeding disorders with HIV and Hepatitis C and another 2,400 to 5,000 people developing Hepatitis C on its own.

Of the 122 children at Lord Mayor Treloar School who were subjected to the revolutionary Factor Eight 'miracle cure', only 30 are alive today. And that's all before we get to the cover-up and the fight for compensation that is still on-going (cf. "Surviving The Post Office").

Read on to find out how to watch "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School' for free in the U.K.

"The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" airs on ITV on Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. BST in the U.K.. All episodes will also be available to stream live and on demand on ITVX for free. However, you will need a valid TV license to stream content live. If you're outside of the U.K. when it's on, you can use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent ITVX from working. Scroll down for more information and instructions.

How to watch 'The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" should be available to Brits no matter where they are.

Can I watch "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" in the U.S.?

Unfortunately, "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" has no release date in the U.S.. We will tell you here first if that changes.

Can I watch "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" in Australia?

"The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" has no release date Down Under as yet. If that changes you will read about it here first.

Can I watch 'The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School' in Canada?

As with the U.S. and Australia, "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" has no release date in Canada as yet.

Can I watch 'The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School' in New Zealand?

Again, there is no release date for "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" in New Zealand.

All you need to know about "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School"

Will there be a drama to follow the documentary? There will. As yet unnamed, the forthcoming ITV series will be written by Peter Moffatt (the man behind "Silk", "Criminal Justice", "Your Honour" and "Scoop"). "It's been a great privilege to meet those infected and affected and to learn about what they have been through," he has said. "When I started researching this story I knew next to nothing about it. I'm even more ashamed that this ignorance is shared by nearly everyone I mention it to... the victims have been let down again and again by the state - I hope in some small way this drama can help their voices be heard." When details become available, you'll hear about it here first.

Will "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" be on Netflix? No, not for the moment. "The British Blood Scandal: Poisoned at School" is an ITV original documentary, and as such you'll be able to watch it live and on demand on ITVX for free.

