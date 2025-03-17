How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025' online – stream performers Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny, start time, nominees

Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift lead the nominations this year

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
There's something for everyone at the "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025", with performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Gorilla and Gracie Adams (see full list below) and special awards for Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards air on Fox on Monday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Americans abroad can watch iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 from anywhere with a VPN.

'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025': Release date, TV channel

U.S. date and time: Monday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
• TV channel — Fox via Sling / Fubo or the next day on Hulu
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 30-day trial

Anchoring proceedings at LA's Dolby Theatre is legendary two-time Grammy winning rapper and actor LL Cool J. 

Unlike most other awards shows, the "iHeartRadio Music Awards" also delves into music culture, with the customary song of the year and artist of the year categories supplemented with nods to lyrics and even tour photographers

New categories this year include Favorite Tour Tradition, Favorite Surprise Guest and Favorite Soundtrack.

Here's what you need to know to watch the "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025" from anywhere in the world. Plus, scroll down for a full list of performers and nominees.

How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025' from anywhere

Just because Fox and Hulu aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Fire up your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch 'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025' online in the U.S.

In the U.S. "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025" airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox on Monday, March 17. The entire show will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The famous "Yellow Carpet" coverage will be available on iHeartRadio's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook accounts starting at 5:30 p.m. 

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Fox on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives

Sling TV
Cheaper Live TV

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, and USA. Right now get 50% off your first month!

View Deal
Fubo
Comprehensive Live TV

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy, and Paramount Network. Get a 7-day free trial.

View Deal

The "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025" famous "Yellow Carpet" coverage will be live-streamed on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel, Twitch and Facebook accounts from 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

Can you watch 'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025' in Canada, the U.K. or Australia?

The 'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025' aren't televised outside the U.S., but any Americans who are currently abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN

The "Yellow Carpet" coverage can be live-streamed from anywhere. Just head to the iHeartRadio YouTube channel at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. AEST to tune in for free.

'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025' nominees

More than 50 awards are up for grabs at the "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025" this year, but here's a selection of the nominees across the biggest and most significant categories:

Who is nominated for Song of the Year?

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey

"Agora Hills" – Doja Cat

"Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Greedy" – Tate McRae

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"Lose Control" – Teddy Swims

"Lovin on Me" – Jack Harlow

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Too Sweet" – Hozier

Who is nominated for Artist of the Year?

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Who is nominated for Best Music Video?

"Apt." – Rosé and Bruno Mars

"Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone

"Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"Houdini" – Dua Lipa

"Houdini" – Eminem

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"Luna" – Feid and ATL Jacob

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Please Please Please" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Rockstar" – Lisa

Who is nominated for Best Collaboration?

"Die with a Smile" – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"Like That" – Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar

"Miles on It" – Kane Brown and Marshmello

Who is nominated for Best Lyrics?

"Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone

"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Exes" – Tate McRae

"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan

"I Had Some Help" – Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen

"I Love You, I'm Sorry" – Gracie Abrams

"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar

"Saturn" – SZA

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" – Ariana Grande

"Who" – Jimin

Who is nominated for Songwriter of the Year?

Josh Coleman

Ernest

Ashley Gorley

Amy Allen

Justin Tranter

Who has won the Special Awards?

iHeartRadio Innovator - Lady Gaga

iHeartRadio Icon Award - Mariah Carey

iHeartRadio Landmark Award - Nelly

Tour of the Century - The Eras Tour (Taylor Swift)

'iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025:' What you need to know

What are the iHeartRadio Music Awards?

Founded by iHeartRadio in 2014, the iHeartRadio Music Awards are one of the youngest annual music awards shows.

Several categories are fan-voted, but the majority of awards go to the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app.

Taylor Swift is the most awarded artist in the history of the iHeartRadio Music Awards with 25 awards between 2015 and 2024.

Who will be performing at the "iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025"?

Confirmed to be performing during the ceremony are:

Bad Bunny

Billie Eilish

GloRilla

Gracie Abrams

Kenny Chesney

Muni Long, Nelly

Where are the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 taking place?

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, which regularly hosts the Academy Awards.

This is the fourth time the iHeartRadio Music Awards are being held at the 3,400-seater venue. Previous venues have included LA's Shrine Auditorium and Microsoft Theater, and The Forum in Inglewood.

