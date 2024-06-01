How to watch 'I Kissed A Girl: The Reunion' online from anywhere, Ep. 10 

Dannii Minogue is about to call time on "I Kissed a Girl", the all-female version of the popular dating show and now, eight months later, presents "The Reunion" (Ep. 10). Want to know what really happened in Italy? Watch "I Kissed A Girl: The Reunion" from anywhere in the world with a VPN – potentially for free!

"I Kissed A Girl: The Reunion" with Dannii Minogue, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. time and date: "I Kissed A Girl: The Reunion" airs Sunday, June 2 on BBC Three at 9:50 p.m. BST (4:50 p.m. ET/ 1:50 p.m. PT).

• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Well, that was emotional. If you've binged the whole of "I Kissed a Girl" up to the finale (Ep. 9) on BBC iPlayer you probably need to take a break before dipping in to The Reunion, the tenth episode in the summer-long season one but if you also watched "I Kissed a Boy" and remember the tea that was spilled in their reunion then that might be a big ask.

Luckily Dannii is on hand in the studio one-off special to be astonished and scandalized by the gossip and stories from the Masseria but also to guide us through everything that has happened in the eight months since. Which girls are still an item? Who has had second thoughts? Who made a break for it? The BBC has promised, "These stereotype-smashing, life-loving girls move fast, so it's going to be a ride."

Read on as we explain how to watch "I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion" online from anywhere in the world.

Watch "I Kissed A Girl: The Reunion" for FREE

Watch "I Kissed A Girl: The Reunion" free on BBC Three on Sunday, June 2 at 9.50 p.m. BST. It will also be available to stream (along with the other nine episodes) for free on BBC iPlayer.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and you don't want to miss this brand new twist on a popular show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'I Kissed A Girl: The Reunion' from abroad

You don't have to miss any of the drama from the first season of "I Kissed A Girl" - least of all "The Reunion" - thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream "I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion" free online.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion' in the U.S.?

The whole of "I Kissed a Girl" season one will be exclusive to hulu in the U.S. at some point "later this year" but there are no confirmed schedule details as yet.

"I Kissed a Boy" will be coming out on Hulu on June 15 as part of the Disney-owned streamer's 'Hulu Has Pride' LGBTQ+ month-long celebration.

If you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation and can't wait to get the goss you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including The Reunion) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy the "IKAG" reunion by tuning in to BBC Three on at 9:50 p.m. BST (4:50 p.m. ET/ 1:50 p.m. PT) on Sunday, June 2 and will also be free to stream on BBC iPlayer - along with all previous episodes.

If you're away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion' in Canada?

As with the U.S., there are no plans to air "I Kissed a Girl" in Canada right now although you can watch all episodes of "I Kissed a Boy" on CTV.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including episode 10, The Reunion) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion' in Australia?

There's no word on when "I Kissed a Girl" will hit Australia, but it's worth noting that I Kissed a Boy" arrived on 10Play four months after it aired in the U.K..

If you are a Brit Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including the reunion) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion" in New Zealand?

TVNZ has secured the rights to "I Kissed a Girl" (2024), but there's no firm release date as yet. In the meantime you can stream all ten episodes of "I Kissed a Boy" (including the reunion) free on the TVNZ+ streaming platform.

If you are a Brit traveling abroad for work or on vacation and just can't wait to find out what happens you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including S01E10 The Reunion) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch 'I Kissed a Girl: The Reunion' in Denmark?

TV2 Denmark has the rights to air all episodes of "I Kissed a Girl," but there's no release date as yet.

If you are a Brit traveling abroad for work or on vacation and just can't wait to find out what happens you can catch every episode of "IKAG" (including the reunion) by using a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your BBC iPlayer from anywhere.

Can I watch the 'I Kissed a Girl' reunion in Ireland?

Virgin Media Ireland (VMI), has bought the rights to air the first season of "I Kissed a Girl" in Ireland, although there's no confirmed release date yet.

Brits visiting Ireland can watch "I Kissed a Girl" final episodes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with NordVPN.

'I Kissed a Girl' full episode guide

Episode 1 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid - and this time it’s for girls who like girls. Ten single girls are matched up and meet for the first time with a kiss. Will it end in love?

Episode 2 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Meg and Fiorenza deal with their big secret, Naee has multiple love interests, and new girl Eva turns heads. Everyone has a big decision to make at the first Kiss-Off…

Episode 3 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Eyes start to wander after the first Kiss-Off, and girl code is tested. Dannii swoops in to help, setting the girls their first Chemistry Test before dropping a big surprise...

Episode 4 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Three new girls rock the Masseria, new love triangles form, a star sign-themed dinner party brings one couple’s problems to the table, and the girls face their second Kiss-Off.

Episode 5 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

In a shocking twist, Priya and Naee have a big decision to make, causing upset in the Masseria. But the girls don’t have long to dwell on things, as two new girls join the party!

Episode 6 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

The new girls settle into the Masseria and enjoy a cheeky chemistry test. Meanwhile, as a love triangle forms, one girl is torn between her head and her heart.

Episode 7 – Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

Emotions soar as the girls return from dates, sparking another love triangle that leads to the most dramatic Kiss-Off in herstory.

Episode 8 - Streaming now on BBC iPlayer

The Kiss-Off shatters hearts, the girls face their final Chemistry Test, and the thirstiest party yet leads to explosive confrontations. The summer of love hangs in the balance.

Episode 9 – Sunday, June 2

The girls are nearing their Final Kiss-Off. Will they commit to a relationship back home? Or will they call time on their summer romance?

Episode 10 ("The Reunion") – Sunday, June 2

Eight months on from the Masseria mayhem, the girls are back to reveal all. Dannii Minogue hosts a very special one-off studio reunion to ask burning questions.

Watch all available episodes on BBC iPlayer

Will there be a second season of 'I Kissed a Girl'? Almost certainly. The BBC announced in late May that "I Kissed a Boy" will be back in 2025 for a second season after the huge success of "I Kissed a Girl" so it seems only fair to expect a new cohort of girls (probably at the Masseria) to sign up for that first kiss, the chemistry test and everything else that goes with it in the near future. Meanwhile, keep an eye on host Dannii Minogue's Twitter/X for all the latest "I Kissed a Girl" updates and jump on the official Spotify "I Kissed a Girl" playlist to kill the time until season two, episode one hits the screen.