How to watch ‘Colin from Accounts’ season 2 online: stream the hit Australian sitcom from anywhere

Husband-and-wife team Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer knocked it out of the park with "Colin from Accounts". Now, season two of the witty Aussie sitcom, which accrued rave reviews worldwide, is about to drop...

Below is how to watch "Colin from Accounts" season 2 online.

"Colin from Accounts" season 2 arrives from Thursday, May 30. U.S. and U.K. release dates TBC.

• FREE STREAM — TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• Australia — Binge (7-day trial)

Watch anywhere with a VPN

Hilarious and heartfelt, season 2 picks up as Ashley and Gordon (Dyer and Brammall) find a family to care for Colin, and Gordon’s tearful confession to Ashley that he’d "opened my heart to a crippled dog, and then you slipped through at the same time.” They then shared a smooch before speeding off to retrieve their beloved canine pal.

Now living together, the series continues to chart the "will they, won’t they?" nature of their romantic entanglement, as the two Sydneysiders scheme to lure Colin away from his obnoxious new owners. Meanwhile, Gordon wonders if it’s possible for him to get someone pregnant following his testicular cancer treatment, and Ashley’s not sure if she wants a relationship or if she just really wants a dog.

Described as "unfailingly funny, honest, acute and kind" by The Guardian, season 2 is set for a host of new characters, played by the likes of Celeste Barber ("The Letdown"), Justin Rosniak ("Wolf Like Me"), and John Howard ("Mad Max: Fury Road").

Catch every moment with our guide below, where we explain how to watch “Colin from Accounts” season 2 online and from wherever you are in the world.

Watch ‘Colin from Accounts’ S2 for free in NZ

TVNZ Plus will likely be streaming "Colin from Accounts" for free in New Zealand.

TVNZ Plus is a free streaming service– just sign up with your email address, date of birth, etc.

Traveling abroad outside of New Zealand when season 2 drops? You'll need to download a VPN to unblock your usual TVNZ Plus account and watch from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch ‘Colin from Accounts’ S2 from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching “Colin from Accounts” on your usual streaming service?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Colin from Accounts" on your usual streaming service?

You can still stream new episodes of the hit comedy online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the US or UK and want to view your usual service in New Zealand, you'd select NZ from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your preferred streaming service and watch "Colin from Accounts" season 2 online.

Watch 'Colin from Accounts' around the world

Where to watch ‘Colin from Accounts’ S2 in the U.S.

Unfortunately there’s no release date for “Colin from Accounts” season 2 in the U.S. yet, although Paramount Plus – the show’s Stateside home – has confirmed it has acquired the second season for streaming. We’ll update our guide here once we have word of the show’s U.S. debut.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy free-of-charge back home, without having to register for any additional subscriptions.

How to watch ‘Colin from Accounts’ S2 online in the U.K.

There’s no confirmed U.K. date for “Colin from Accounts” season 2 just yet. The first season debuted on BBC 2 and for streaming on BBC iPlayer about five months after its Australian release, which means fans of this acclaimed comedy in the U.K might be in for a long wait before new episodes arrive. Boo!

When they do, however, you’ll be able to stream the entire season live and for free on BBC iPlayer – with a valid TV license. Use this NordVPN deal to unblock your usual BBC iPlayer account when traveling abroad.

Watch ‘Colin from Accounts’ season 2 in Australia

Season 2 of the acclaimed Binge Original series “Colin from Accounts” premieres on Thursday, May 30 in Oz.

Grab Binge 7-day free trial to watch new episodes.

After the trial, plans start from AU$10/mo for the Basic ad-supported plan, with the top-tier Premium plan costing AU$22 and offering four simultaneous streams and 4K video quality.

'Colin from Accounts' season 2 trailer

'Colin from Accounts' season 2 cast

Harriet Dyer as Ashley

Patrick Brammall as Gordon

Zac Fedderson as Colin

Emma Harvie as Megan

Genevieve Hegney Chiara

Michael Logo as Brett,

Helen Thomson as Lynelle

Darren Gilshenan as Professor Lee

Annie Maynard as Yvette

Tai Hara as James

Glenn Hazeldine as Gene

Celeste Barber as TBC

Virginia Gay as TBC

Justin Rosniak as TBC

John Howard as TBC

Lynne Porteus as TBC

Broden Kelly as TBC

Where is 'Colin From Accounts' filmed? "Colin From Accounts" is filmed in Sydney, Australia. The first season, shot in 2021, was filmed across Marrickville, Leichhardt and Redfern.

How many episodes of 'Colin From Accounts' season 2 are there? "Colin From Accounts" season 2 will comprise eight episodes in total.