How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 online, on TV and from anywhere

After a strike-induced delay, long running medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" is back for its 20th season. The shortened run consists of just 10 episodes, but fans can expect plenty of medical and emotional trauma. Here's how to watch "Grey’s Anatomy" season 20 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Grey's Anatomy' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Grey's Anatomy" S20 premieres Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes stream on Hulu after transmission.

"Grey’s Anatomy" season 20 is sure to feel a little different as it's the first season not to feature Meredith Grey as a regular character as Ellen Pompeo. The character is still slated for some small appearances though, and as ever, Pompeo will be on hand for each episode’s opening and closing voiceovers.

There's a number of cliffhanger’s to be resolved this season, including the fate of Teddy (Kim Raver), after she collapsed while preparing to operate on Sam (Sam Sutton). It also remains to be seen what will develop between Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) after the two shared an oh-so-classic 'kiss in the rain' moment.

Back in the cast for season 20 are "Grey’s" OGs James Pickens Jr. as Richard and Chandra Wilson as Miranda, while long serving Kevin McKidd is back as Owen. Caterina Scorsone is also back as Amelia while Jessica Capshaw returns as Dr. Arizona Robbins for the first time since season 14.

Ready for your 20th year at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? We’ve got all the info on how to watch "Grey’s Anatomy" season 20 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Grey's Anatomy" on your usual streaming service?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Grey's Anatomy" on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the medical drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business.

How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' S20 in the U.S. online and without cable

(Image credit: free)

"Grey's Anatomy" season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S., with episodes going out in the same slot weekly thereafter.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also catch up with episodes the following day on Hulu in the U.S..

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes right after they've aired on Hulu (which is also where you can binge previous seasons of the medical drama), which costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $9.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 in Canada

(Image credit: Free)

As in the U.S., new episodes arrive on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT from March 14.

Canadians can watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 20 on CTV. New episodes will be available to stream for free on the CTV streaming service and the CTV app after transmission.

Canadians traveling abroad can unblock CTV from anywhere with a NordVPN subscription.

How to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Free)

U.K. fans will have to wait a little longer as the release date for "Grey's Anatomy" season 20 outside of North American is Thursday, March 28. When it does arrive, head to Disney Plus, which is the international home for everything 'Grey's-verse'.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

Where to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 in Australia

(Image credit: free)

Likewise, the home for everything "Grey's Anatomy" (including spin-off "Station 19") is Disney Plus in Australia, with new episodes landing Thursdays from March 28.

With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services from anywhere on the planet.

'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 trailer

'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 episode guide

Episode 1: "We've Only Just Begun" – Thursday, March 14

– Thursday, March 14 Episode 2: "Keep the Family Close" – Thursday, March 21

– Thursday, March 21 Episode 3: TBC – Thursday, March 28

– Thursday, March 28 Episode 4: TBC – Thursday, April 4

– Thursday, April 4 Episode 5: TBC – Thursday, April 11

– Thursday, April 11 Episode 6: TBC – Thursday, April 18

– Thursday, April 18 Episode 7: TBC – Thursday, April 25

– Thursday, April 25 Episode 8: TBC – Thursday, May 2

– Thursday, May 2 Episode 9: TBC – Thursday, May 9

– Thursday, May 9 Episode 10: TBC – Thursday, May 16

'Grey's Anatomy' season 20 cast

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens, Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altma

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu

Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson "Blue" Kwan

Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin

Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda

Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox

Alex Landi as Dr. Nico Kim

Jaicy Elliott as Dr. Taryn Helm

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

Freddy Miyares as Dorian

Are there any 'Grey's Anatomy' spin-offs? Since it's debut in 2005, "Grey's Anatomy" has spawned two spin-offs. The first, "Private Practice", ran for six seasons from 2007-2013. It followed character Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), as she left the then Seattle Grace Hospital to join Seaside Health & Wellness Center in Los Angeles. The second spin-off, "Station 19", is more of a 'sister show', following a group of firefighters in the Seattle Fire Department. The show began in 2018 and is set to conclude with the upcoming seventh season. There have been numerous crossovers between the shows, from small cameos to big TV events, such as the 2020 three-parter which dealt with a massive car accident in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.