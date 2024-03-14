How to watch 'Station 19' season 7 online, on TV and from anywhere

It may have taken longer to arrive than expected (and be shorter than we would’ve hoped), but "Station 19" still promises to bow out in style as the "Grey’s Anatomy" spin-off enters its final season with sparks flying on, and off, the job. Don’t worry if you’re overseas though, because you can watch "Station 19" season 7 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Station 19' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "Station 19" season 7 premieres Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. New episodes will air weekly and be available on Hulu the day after.

• U.S. — ABC (via Sling TV) and Hulu

• Canada — CTV (FREE)

• International — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN

Season 6 of "Station 19" ended on a bang, literally, as the floor of the venue hosting the Firefighter’s Ball collapsed, killing former fire chief Michael Dixon (Pat Healy), and it remains to be seen if anyone else has fallen victim to the disaster, especially with Jack (Grey Damon) collapsing at the scene.

While the outcome of the Ball is still up in the air, the usual cast are all set to return for season 7, including Barrett Doss as Vic, Jay Hayden as Travis and Danielle Savre as Maya. Jaina Lee Oritz and Jason George are also back as Andy and Ben respectively.

Our final season with the Seattle Fire Department is sure to be full of raging infernos and raging passions, so read on, because we’ve got all the info on how to watch "Station 19" season 7 below.

How to watch 'Station 19' season 7 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Station 19" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the firefighting drama thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch 'Station 19' season 7 in the U.S. online and without cable

"Station 19" season 7 premieres on Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in the U.S., with episodes going out in the same slot weekly thereafter.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also catch up with episodes the following day on Hulu in the U.S..

If you're not planning to watch live, you can also catch episodes the day after they've aired on Hulu (which is also where you can binge previous seasons of the firefighting drama), which costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free. You can also subscribe to each tier annually and receive two months free.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle though, which gets you that streamer and Disney Plus for $9.99 each month. You can pay more for ad-free options and sports fans can also opt-in to have ESPN Plus added on top, which creates some great bundle savings.

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch 'Station 19' season 7 in Canada

Canadians can tune into "Station 19" season 7 alongside the U.S. on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT (starting March 14). It's FREE to watch on CTV, the CTV streaming service and the CTV app.

Canadians traveling to the U.S. or beyond can watch CTV from anywhere with NordVPN.

How to watch 'Station 19' season 7 in the U.K.

U.K. fans will have to wait a little longer as the release date for "Station 19" season 7 outside of North America is Thursday, March 28. When it does arrive, head to Disney Plus, which is the international home for everything 'Grey's-verse'.

Don't forget: U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual streaming services with the help of NordVPN.

How to watch 'Station 19' season 7 in Australia

Likewise, the home for "Station 19" (and parent show "Grey's Anatomy") is Disney Plus in Australia, with new episodes landing Thursdays from March 28.

With NordVPN, U.S. and Canadian nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to their usual streaming services.

'Station 19' season 7 trailer

'Station 19' season 7 episode guide

Episode 1: "This Woman's Work" – Thursday, March 14

– Thursday, March 14 Episode 2: "Good Grief" – Thursday, March 21

– Thursday, March 21 Episode 3: "True Colors" – Thursday, March 28

– Thursday, March 28 Episode 4: TBC – Thursday, April 4

– Thursday, April 4 Episode 5: TBC – Thursday, April 11

– Thursday, April 11 Episode 6: TBC – Thursday, April 18

– Thursday, April 18 Episode 7: TBC – Thursday, April 25

– Thursday, April 25 Episode 8: TBC – Thursday, May 2

– Thursday, May 2 Episode 9: TBC – Thursday, May 9

– Thursday, May 9 Episode 10: TBC – Thursday, May 16

'Station 19' season 7 cast

Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea "Andy" Herrera

Jason George as Benjamin "Ben" Warren

Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan

Grey Damon as Jack Gibson

Barrett Doss as Victoria "Vic" Hughes

Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery

Danielle Savre as Maya DeLuca-Bishop

Stefania Spampinato as Dr. Carina DeLuca-Bishop

Carlos Miranda as Theodore "Theo" Ruiz

Josh Randall as Fire Captain Sean Beckett

Merle Dandridge as Fire Chief Natasha Ross

Is 'Station 19' a spin-off? "Station 19" is the second spin-off of medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" which has been running since 2005 and is set to launch is twentieth season alongside the final season of the firefighter drama. "Station 19" acts as more of a 'sister show', with the action taking place alongside the drama at Sloan Grey Memorial. The first spin-off was "Private Practice" which ran for six seasons from 2007-2013 and followed character Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), as she left the then Seattle Grace Hospital to join Seaside Health & Wellness Center in Los Angeles. There have been numerous crossovers between the shows, from small cameos to big TV events, such as the 2022 two-parter which dealt with a helicopter crash as the result of a massive thunderstorm.