How to watch 'The Rookie' season 6 online release date, TV channel, streams

Have they arrested the right person behind the attacks on the LAPD? After the hold-ups due to the Hollywood writers' strike, fans of "The Rookie" will finally be able to see for themselves when season 6 premieres on Tuesday, February 20. Read on for how to watch "The Rookie" season 6 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Rookie' release date, start time, TV channel, streaming info U.S. date and time: "The Rookie" season 6 premieres Tuesday. Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET /PT on ABC. New episodes are available on Hulu the following day. International release dates TBA.

• U.S. — ABC via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Long-time viewers who have been following the career of John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in "The Rookie" since 2018 will know that, recently divorced and in his mid-40s, he moved to LA to join the LAPD to become the oldest rookie in the force.

Having overcome preconceptions, he is still at Mid-Wilshire and fans will have been relieved to see him make it to the end of season 5 in one piece as a series of co-ordinated attacks rocked the department. Luke Moran (Chet Grissom) was arrested – but was he responsible?

Season 6 picks up the explosive finale of the previous season and a new villain in the form of Canadian actor Kristian Bruun (glimpsed at the end of season 5) is scheduled to join the show. Other cliffhangers include the fate of Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) who was left fighting for his life after being shot in the back.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch "The Rookie" season 6 online...

How to watch 'The Rookie' season 6 from abroad

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "The Rookie" if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch 'The Rookie' S6 in the U.S. online and without cable

American fans can tune into "The Rookie" season 6 premiere live on Tuesday, February 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. You can also catch up with episodes the following day on Hulu in the U.S..

Sling TV gives you live TV at an affordable price. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including ABC, Fox and NBC (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. Right now, new subscribers get half off their first month.

Fubo offers a 7-day free trial so you check out all of its features without paying upfront. Fubo's channel lineup includes local networks like ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox as well as cable favorites such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, FX, MTV, Syfy and more.

How to watch 'The Rookie' season 6 in Canada

Canadians can tune into "The Rookie" season 6 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT from February 20 on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app while the U.S. nationals traveling North of the border can watch on ABC via their usual services with ExpressVPN.

Can I watch 'The Rookie' season 6 in the U.K.?

Bad news for Brits — it's unclear if "The Rookie" season 6 is airing on any U.K. channels or streaming services.

Don't forget: U.S. nationals visiting the U.K. can still access their usual paid streaming services with the help of ExpressVPN.

Can I watch 'The Rookie' season 6 in Australia?

It's bad news for Aussies too — so far, The Rookie" doesn't appear to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming platforms.

But with ExpressVPN, U.S. nationals visiting Oz can can gain access to the U.S. streaming services they already pay for.

'The Rookie' season 6 episode guide

"The Rookie" S06 E01 - Strike Back

The team must try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place; Nolan must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey.

"The Rookie" S06 E02 - The Hammer

The team comes together to celebrate John and Bailey's wedding; Celina discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery; Lucy and Tim's relationship is put to the test.

Future episodes remain under wraps for now, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as further info become available.