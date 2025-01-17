How to watch 'Crá' online from anywhere — stream Irish-language crime drama

When the body of Sabine Ó Súilleabháin is discovered in a remote Donegal bog, 15 years after she went missing, the local community welcomes investigators with an impenetrable wall of silence. Floundering, their suspicions turn towards one of their own, Sabine's "psychopathic" son Conall (Dónall Ó Héalai), who's forbidden from working the case. However, he might have a way around that.

Here's how to watch "Crá" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Crá" dates, time, channel, streaming "Crá" airs with English subtitles on BBC Four on Saturdays, at 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. GMT. It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer, both live and on-demand.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Irish show joins Gaelic-language drama "An t-Eilean/The Island" in the BBC's stable of minority-language crime thrillers.

Ciara-Kate (Hannah Brady), a cut-throat young journalist looking to make a name for herself, soon finds that people who weren't prepared to speak to investigators are willing to dish the dirt on a true-crime podcast. It's a vulgar means of getting to the truth, but as the prime suspect, Conall has little choice but to throw his full weight behind Ciara-Kate.

One contribution provokes another and so on, and the discovery of a number of skeletons provides encouragement that Ciara-Kate and Conall are on the right track, but even so, will the Gardaí take their findings seriously? Somebody has to break.

A six-part Gaelic noir written by Doireann Ní Chorragáin and Richie Conroy, read on to find out how to watch "Crá" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Crá" for free in the U.K.

"Crá" premiered on BBC Four on Saturday, January 11. Episodes air at 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. GMT each week. However, all six episodes are already available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss out if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Crá' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Crá" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

How to watch 'Crá' around the world

Can I watch 'Crá' online in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Crá" in the U.S.

Can I watch 'Crá' online in Canada?

We're still waiting on an announcement about "Crá" in Canada.

Can I watch 'Crá' online in Australia?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Crá" in Australia just yet.

Watch 'Crá' online in the U.K.

Viewers in the U.K. can watch "Crá" with English subtitles on BBC Four on Saturdays, with episodes airing at 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. GMT.

All six episodes, however, are currently available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

'Crá' trailer

Crá | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

'Crá' cast

Alex Murphy as Barry Roache

Dónall Ó Héalai as Conall Ó Súilleabháin

Hannah Brady as Ciara-Kate

Roisin Murphy as Annemarie

Barry McGovern as Art Ó Súilleabháin

Tara Breathnach as Cigire Patsy Sweeney

Caoimhe Farren as Ceannfort Sorcha Conlon

Alan Mahon as Bleachtaire Cathal Keogh

Niall Mac Eachmharcaigh as Ray

