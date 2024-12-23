"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" is the sixth film featuring the pair but only the second feature-length outing after "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" in 2005. And our well-meaning idiot inventor and his dog are in fine form as *SPOILIER ALERT(ish)* Feathers McGraw returns to hack into Wallace's 'smart' gnome Norbert and all hell breaks loose.

Here's how to watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" - Release dates, time, channel "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" premieres on Wednesday, December 25 on BBC One 6.10 p.m. GMT (1.10 p.m. ET/10.10 a.m PT), and will get its global release on Netflix on January 3.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) • Everywhere outside U.K (from Jan. 3) — Netflix

Feathers, you might remember, was the criminal mastermind/penguin from "The Wrong Trousers" who now bears a grudge against Wallace and Gromit after they helped put him behind bars. That he can hack into 'smart' gnomes should surprise nobody.

In a similar way, that it's Gromit who finally works out what's happening (after several brow-furrowing moments of stop-animation genius) rather than his preoccupied owner is also unremarkable.

In fact, the only astonishing thing is that Aardman Animation have managed to do it again and pull-off a superbly entertaining feature length film for every member of the family with just several lumps of plasticine and a few cameras.

Read on to find out how to watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" for FREE in the U.K.

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" premieres on BBC One on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 at 6.10 p.m. GMT and streams FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer, live and on-demand. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit currently abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" just like you would at home.

How to watch 'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' around the world

Can I watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" in the United States?

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" premieres in the U.S. on Netflix on Friday, January 3, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free and without waiting by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

How to watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" on Wednesday, December 25 on BBC One at 6.10 p.m. GMT (1.10 p.m. ET/10.10 a.m PT). It will also be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer both live and on catch-up. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not in the U.K. over the holidays, you can still catch the show free and before everybody else by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" online or on TV in Canada?

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" premieres in Canada on Netflix on Friday, January 3, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" online in Australia?

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" premieres in Australia on Netflix on Friday, January 3, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch "Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" online in New Zealand?

"Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" premieres in New Zealand on Netflix on Friday, January 3, 2025.

However, if you are a Brit there for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' - Voice cast

Ben Whitehead as Wallace

Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh

Reece Shearsmith as Norbot, a smart gnome invented by Wallace

Lauren Patel as PC Mukherjee

Diane Morgan as Onya Doorstep, a news reporter for Up North News

Adjoa Andoh as The Judge

Lenny Henry as Mr. Convenience

Gromit, Wallace's pet beagle and best friend, and Feathers McGraw, a penguin and criminal mastermind are silent.

'Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' FAQ

What are the other Wallace and Gromit movies? "Wallace & Grommit: A Grand Day Out" (1989) "Wallace & Grommit: The Wrong Trousers" (1993) "A Close Shave" (1995) "Cracking Contraptions" (2002) "Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit" (2005) "Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death" (2008)

What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer? Lots – including "Doctor Who: Joy to the World", "Gavin & Stacey: The Finale", "Call The Midwife", "Strictly Come Dancing", "Outnumbered" and plenty more.

