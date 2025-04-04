How to watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 online – stream U.K reality show from anywhere, schedule, leaked lineup

Imagine spending 19 days locked in a house with Hollywood hell-raiser Mickey Rourke, pop star JoJo Siwa, and British politician Michael Fabricant, and it’s easy to see why reality TV fans are eagerly anticipating the 2025 U.K. edition of "Celebrity Big Brother", launching on Monday, April 7.

Here's how to watch "Celebrity Big Brother" 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free.

'Celebrity Big Brother' U.K. 2025 streaming, TV channel, date "Celebrity Big Brother" 2025 premieres on Monday, April 7 at 9 p.m. BST on ITV1 and ITVX. Episodes will air in the same slot six nights a week from Sunday to Friday.

"Sin City" star Mickey Rourke is without doubt the biggest name rumored to be entering this year's "CBB" house, alongside brash two-time Olympic gold medal-winning former decathlete Daley Thompson, who achieved infamy when he tried to out Carl Lewis.

Other housemates widely believed to have signed up include "Love Island" hunk Chris Hughes, talkshow host Trisha Goddard (the U.K.'s answer to Ricki Lake), the one and only Chesney Hawkes (British popstar), and Danny Beard, the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race" 2022.

"CBB" 2025 will be fronted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, who are also hosting the companion show, "Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live".

"Big Brother" has the power to shatter and rehabilitate reputations in equal measure, so read on for how to watch "Celebrity Big Brother" U.K 2025 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 for free in the U.K.

"Celebrity Big Brother" premieres on ITV1 at 9 p.m. BST on Monday, April 7.

Episodes air on the same channel and at the same time six nights a week, from Sunday to Friday.

Every episode will be followed by companion show "Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live" on ITV2.

Watch free: Fans can stream CBB 2025 live and on demand on ITVX.

Sign up to ITVX: Use your email and a U.K. postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Abroad? If you're outside the U.K. when "CBB" is airing, you can use a VPN to unblock the ITVX geo-restricted and watch your favorite British TV shows from anywhere. We use NordVPN (save 70%) and it works brilliantly.

Watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Celebrity Big Brother" on ITVX or your usual streaming service?

Try a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for reality TV fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual ITVX stream, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch "Celebrity Big Brother" 2025 online as if you were in the U.K..

How to watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 around the world

Can I watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 in the U.S.?

Americans had their own version of "Celebrity Big Brother" on CBS, which appears to have been canceled, so it's little surprise the British version hasn't found a home in the U.S..

U.K. citizen visiting the States? You can download a VPN to watch "Big Brother" for free on ITVX.

Can I watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 in Canada?

The British version of "Celebrity Big Brother" isn't available for streaming outside the U.K..

However, Brits traveling in Canada can catch "CBB" 2025 online on ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' 2025 U.K. in Australia?

The U.K. version of "Celebrity Big Brother" hasn't found a home in Australia either.

However, Brits traveling Down Under can still catch "Celebrity Big Brother" online on ITVX by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Celebrity Big Brother' lineup 2025 (TBC)

The full "Celebrity Big Brother" cast won't be officially unveiled until the launch show, but it has been subject to numerous extensive leaks. Listed below is a rundown of the celebrities rumored to be taking part:

Mickey Rourke — Hollywood actor, 72

— Hollywood actor, 72 Chesney Hawkes — Singer, 53

— Singer, 53 Trisha Goddard — Talkshow host, 67

— Talkshow host, 67 Donna Preston — Actor, comedian & writer, 38

— Actor, comedian & writer, 38 Jojo Siwa — Nickelodeon star, 21

— Nickelodeon star, 21 Chris Hughes — "Love Island" alumnus, 32

— "Love Island" alumnus, 32 Patsy Palmer — Former "Eastenders" actor, 52

— Former "Eastenders" actor, 52 Jack P. Shepherd — "Coronation Street" actor, 37

— "Coronation Street" actor, 37 Daley Thompson — Former Olympian, 66

— Former Olympian, 66 Ella Rae Wise — "The Only Way is Essex" cast member, 24

— "The Only Way is Essex" cast member, 24 Angelica Bell — TV presenter, 49

— TV presenter, 49 Michael Fabricant — Former Conservative MP, 74

— Former Conservative MP, 74 Danny Beard — "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." winner, 32

What you need to know about 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Where is 'Celebrity Big Brother' filmed? This season's "Celebrity Big Brother" house has been relocated from Garden Studios in North London to Titan Studio in West London, close to West Acton.

Who won "Celebrity Big Brother" 2024? Prolific reality TV personality David Potts, who started out as a rep on "Ibiza Weekender" and has since appeared on tenuous "celebrity" spinoffs of near-enough every show going, won "CBB" 2024. "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Nikita Kuzmin came second, and "Coronation Street" actor Colson Smith came third.

