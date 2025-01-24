How to watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' season 12 online

Get ready for more splits than a banana-themed dessert store as "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 – "MAFS" to its loyal fans – delivers 20 new singles looking for love. Tune in as the wedding bells turn to honeymoon hell...

Episodes are FREE to watch on Channel Nine and 9Now in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad — you can watch "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

'Married At First Sight Australia' Season 12: TV schedule, dates "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 drops on Monday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT in Australia on Channel 9 and 9Now. International release dates TBA.

• FREE — Channel 9/ 9Now (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

You might think that as it's the most popular dating show in Australia and ain't broke, why fix it? But there are a few changes to this season...

All the usual fragile egos, bitter jealousies, drama and saucy couplings are present and correct but there is a brand-new twist called 'Final Test Week' - although it remains to be seen what that might be, the smart money is on the first ever MAFS partner swap.

"MAFS Australia" season 12 has the oldest cast yet (ranging in age from 28 to 57) but that does not mean they behave any better. Check out the gossip below but it is rumored that one castmember discovers her match is still married, and two ex's are "accidentally" paired together.

You can follow it all by watching "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 live streams and we'll show you how to do that below.

FREE 'MAFS Australia' season 12 stream

Where to watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' Season 12 for FREE

In Australia, you can watch "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 via the free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service. They will also be available for free on Channel 4 at some point TBA in the U.K..

Usually based in Australia but not at home to watch "Married at First Sight Australia" season 12 Don't panic – you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch 'MAFS Australia' S12 around the world

How to watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' S12 from anywhere

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could stream "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 for free on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12.

Can I watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' S12 in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like "Married At First Sight Australia" S12 is currently scheduled to air on any U.S. channels. However, previous seasons have aired on Lifetime.

But remember, if you're usually based in Australia, but are visiting the U.S., you can still watch 9Now via a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can you watch 'Married At First Sight Australia' season 12 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 will be available to stream on Channel 4 for FREE in the U.K. at a time TBA. If last season is anything to go by, it should be around a month after, possibly Monday, February 24.

Visiting the U.K. from Australia and can't wait? Sign up to NordVPN or another VPN service to watch "Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 for free on 9Now, just as if you would if you were back home in Oz.

How to watch 'MAFS Australia' s12 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Married At First Sight Australia" season 12 premieres on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7.30 p.m. AEDT in Australia on Channel 9 and 9Now.

9Now is also the place to go for on-demand access to previous seasons and for FREE - all you need is an Australian postcode (e.g. NSW 2001) to sign up with.

An Aussie abroad? Don't panic. If you aren't in the country right now simply sign up to a VPN such as NordVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

Meet the 'MAFS Australia' S12 Brides...

Ashleigh Ackerman - 34, dance studio owner. wants to settle down and start family.

Jacqueline Burfoot - 29, consutant. Taking time out from professional career to pursue romance.

Rhi Disljenkovic - 34, Account manager/ fitness blogger. Never been in love, wants a forever partner.

Morena Farina - 57, DJ/ fitness instructor. Mother-0f-two became DJ at 53.

Lauren Hall - 37, business owner. Looking for a man who is "instinctively masculine, chivalrous, and takes the lead."

Katie Johnson - 37, restauranteur and charity CEO. Looking to settle down and start a family.

Beth Kelly - 28, operations manager at hair salon. Hails from North of England (returning 'INTRUDER BRIDE' after her previous groom quit before the ceremony).

Jamie Marinos - 28, account manager. Looking for someone "covered in tattoos, who loves hard, but at the same time is also patient, kind and calming – someone she can call a best friend."

Carina Mirabile - 31, actress and digital marketing manager/ influencer. Wants to get married like her four siblings.

Awhina Rutene - 30, aged care worker. Mother-of-one recently split from childhood sweetheart,

Sierah Swepstone - 31, IT consultant and former Bachelor contestant. Looking for long-term relationship.

Meet the 'MAFS Australia' S12 Grooms...

Paul Antoine - 30, fitness coach and former reality TV contestant. His parents have been married for 40 years and he wants to emulate them.

Adrian Araouzou - 30, leisurewear designer and dessert influencer. Looking for a woman who is "open, honest, comfortable in her own skin."

Billy Belcher - 31, plasterer. Self-confessed mummy's boy.

Eliot Donovan - 35, business owner. Looking for a "classy woman who will soften his hard edges."

Jeff Gobbels - 39, electrician. Thinks it's time to settle down with a life partner.

Ryan Donnelly - 36, project manager. Considers himself to be a "warrior"

Tim Gromie - 38, primary school teacher. Recently dumped, wants to find his perfect spouse.

Teejay Halkias - 27. Reality TV star and former Big Brother contestant. INTRUDER GROOM.

Jake Luik - 30, wellbeing co-ordinator at a public school. Says communication is not his greatest strength in a relationship.

Tony Mojanovski - 53, charter captain. Twice married, thinks it will be third time lucky.

Dave Thomas - 36, the TikTok Tradie / builder. A 6'7" "Lovable friendly giant" coming out of a failed engagement.

'Married At First Sight Australia' S12 FAQ + Gossip

(Image credit: Channel Nine / 9Now)

Who will be the experts on 'MAFS Australia' season 12? Good news. It's the usual guys and certified sexologist Alessandra Rampolla plus relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling will, as usual, match the singles and mentor them throughout the marriage journey as the contestants seek to build genuine, long-lasting relationships.

What is the latest MAFS Australia gossip? *Contains spoilers* Hard to know where to start. Of the six cast members rumored to have left, one is believed to be Morena Farina who discovered that her 'husband', Tony Mojanovski, was already married. The intruder couple have done their job by unsettling everyone as Jamie Marinos casually drops into the conversation that she had slept with intruder groom Teejay Halkias at his MAFS wedding to Beth Kelly. More than one media source has suggested that Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have dated previously but we will have to wait and see about that. In more surprising news, and given the six contestants quitting in the first week, the series is supposed to end with a record number of couples staying together...

Are any 'MAFS Australia' season 11 couples still together? Still together at time of writing are Jack & Tori and Jade & Ridge. Jack has even hinted that he will propose soon! Tori moved in with Jack shortly after the show and the couple now live on the Gold Coast and run an online fitness business.