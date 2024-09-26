How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' series 6 online and on TV

It’s camp, it’s fabulous and it’s just a little bitchy…the British iteration of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is back for season 6! With 12 new Queens set to take to the runway in a bid to be crowned the U.K.’s next Drag Superstar, here’s how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 date, time, channel "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 pm PT / 5 am AEST (Fri)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. & AU — Wow Presents Plus

• CA — Crave

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

As always, Mama Ru will run proceedings, with help from the ever faithful Michelle Visage alongside British TV icons Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Guest judges this year include the likes of "BGT" judge Amanda Holden, "X-Factor" winner Alexandra Burke, "Derry Girls" actress Siobhán McSweeney and "Big Brother" presenter AJ Odudu. Pop icons Claire Richards and Rachel Stevens are also set to appear, as is Duran Duran legend Simon Le Bon.

As for our Queens, expect to see Actavia, who is looking to burst from her small Welsh town in style, fellow Welshie Marmalade, who calls herself the "crown jewel of Cardiff drag", former "Britain’s Got Talent" contestant La Voix and Dita Garbo, the oldest contestant in "Drag Race U.K." herstory. There’s also "pop culture parrot" Charra Tea and Chanel O’Conor, a seamstress who made all outfits she’ll be sporting on the show.

Ready to werk yourself into a frenzy? Read on to find out how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 online and from anywhere.

Watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 for free in the U.K.

"RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 will premiere on BBC Three in the U.K. at 8 p.m. BST on Thursday, September 26. It will also stream free on BBC iPlayer at the same time. Following episodes will go out at the same time weekly and be available to stream on-demand on iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

Watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6.

Watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 around the world

How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 in the U.S.

U.S. viewers will want to head to the one-stop-drag-shop of WOW Presents Plus where weekly episodes of "Drag Race U.K." season 6 will drop in line with the U.K., starting Thursday, September 26.

Memberships costs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and will get you "Drag Race" iterations from all over the globe as well as a whole host of other LGBTQ+ content.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 in Canada

Crave is the home of "Drag Race U.K." in Canada, with season 6 episodes dropping every Thursday from September 26.

Monthly subscriptions start from CA$9.99 (plus tax), but there's a 7-day free trial for new users.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 in Australia

Aussies looking to stream "Drag Race U.K." season 6 will also need a WOW Presents Plus subscription to stream "Drag Race U.K." season 6, with episodes starting on Friday, September 27.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6

Below we have all the extra information you'll need on "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6.

'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' season 6 episode schedule

Episode 1: Thursday, September 26

Thursday, September 26 Episode 2: Thursday, October 3

Thursday, October 3 Episode 3: Thursday, October 10

Thursday, October 10 Episode 4: Thursday, October 17

Thursday, October 17 Episode 5: Thursday, October 24

Thursday, October 24 Episode 6: Thursday, October 31

Thursday, October 31 Episode 7: Thursday, November 7

Thursday, November 7 Episode 8: Thursday, November 14

Thursday, November 14 Episode 9: Thursday, November 21

Thursday, November 21 Episode 10: Thursday, November 28

Who are the Queens of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6?

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 6 l Meet The Queens! - YouTube Watch On

Actavia , 21 from Bala, Wales

, 21 from Bala, Wales Chanel O'Conor , 25 from Isle of Bute, Scotland

, 25 from Isle of Bute, Scotland Charra Tea , 23 from Belfast, Northern ireland

, 23 from Belfast, Northern ireland Dira Garbo , 48 from Folkestone, Kent

, 48 from Folkestone, Kent Kiki Snatch , 25 from London, England

, 25 from London, England Kyran Thrax , 26 from Lancashire, England

, 26 from Lancashire, England La Voix , 43 from Stockton-on-Tees, England

, 43 from Stockton-on-Tees, England Lill , 36 from Manchester, England

, 36 from Manchester, England Marmalade , 24 from Cardiff, Wales

, 24 from Cardiff, Wales Rileasa Slaves , 32 from London England

, 32 from London England Saki Yew , 33 from Manchester, England

, 33 from Manchester, England Zahirah Zapanta, 28 from Nottingham, England

Who are the 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 judges? The BBC had this to say about the "Drag Race U.K." judges: "RuPaul leads an esteemed judging panel that includes regular judges, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a bevy of celebrity guest judges. Together they deliberate the fate of the queens, but it is queen of queens, Mama Ru who has the final word on who shantays or sashays away from the competition."

Who are the 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 guest judges?

Living for our new guest judges ðŸ”¥ | Drag Race UK Season 6 - YouTube Watch On

As always, "Drag Race U.K." season 6, will feature an eclectic mix of guest judges, they are:

Alison Goldfrapp , musician & record producer

, musician & record producer Amanda Holden , actress & "Britain's Got Talent" judge

, actress & "Britain's Got Talent" judge Beverley Knight , singer & actress

, singer & actress Simon Le Bon , Duran Duran frontman

, Duran Duran frontman Mabel , singer-songwriter

, singer-songwriter Kristen McMenamy , model

, model Siobhán McSweeney , "Derry Girls" actress

, "Derry Girls" actress AJ Odudu , "Big Brother" presenter

, "Big Brother" presenter Claire Richards , Steps band member

, Steps band member Alexandra Burke , "X-Factor" winner

, "X-Factor" winner Claudimar Neto , dancer & choreographer

, dancer & choreographer Aaron Renfree , dancer & choreographer

, dancer & choreographer Jon Lee , singer and actor

, singer and actor Rachel Stevens, S-Club 7 band member

What can we expect from 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6? The official BBC synopsis reads: "International drag icon, RuPaul, is back in Blighty with his award winning, cult competitive reality show. So control your excitement as twelve amazing drag queens compete to be crowned The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar in one of the world’s most glamorous, funniest, and fiercely entertaining reality TV competitions. This year, Ru has many treats in store for viewers. Famed for its unpredictability, fans will be delighted with Ru’s new handpicked cast of rambunctious, crown thirsty queens and a competition with even more twists, turns, and sass."

Is there a 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 spin-off? Previous seasons of "Drag Race U.K." have been followed by "The After Shave", hosted by season 4 winner Danny Beard. However there's no confirmation of whether the after-show will air alongside season 6. There has also been a full fledged competition spin-off, "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" which featured queens from the U.K. version alongside queens from "Drag Race" franchises around the world. It has so far aired two seasons.

