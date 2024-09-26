How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' series 6 online and on TV
Start you engines...Mama Ru is back in Blighty
It’s camp, it’s fabulous and it’s just a little bitchy…the British iteration of "RuPaul's Drag Race" is back for season 6! With 12 new Queens set to take to the runway in a bid to be crowned the U.K.’s next Drag Superstar, here’s how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
"RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 pm PT / 5 am AEST (Fri)
• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)
• U.S. & AU — Wow Presents Plus
• CA — Crave
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
As always, Mama Ru will run proceedings, with help from the ever faithful Michelle Visage alongside British TV icons Graham Norton and Alan Carr. Guest judges this year include the likes of "BGT" judge Amanda Holden, "X-Factor" winner Alexandra Burke, "Derry Girls" actress Siobhán McSweeney and "Big Brother" presenter AJ Odudu. Pop icons Claire Richards and Rachel Stevens are also set to appear, as is Duran Duran legend Simon Le Bon.
As for our Queens, expect to see Actavia, who is looking to burst from her small Welsh town in style, fellow Welshie Marmalade, who calls herself the "crown jewel of Cardiff drag", former "Britain’s Got Talent" contestant La Voix and Dita Garbo, the oldest contestant in "Drag Race U.K." herstory. There’s also "pop culture parrot" Charra Tea and Chanel O’Conor, a seamstress who made all outfits she’ll be sporting on the show.
Ready to werk yourself into a frenzy? Read on to find out how to watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 online and from anywhere.
Watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 for free in the U.K.
"RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 will premiere on BBC Three in the U.K. at 8 p.m. BST on Thursday, September 26. It will also stream free on BBC iPlayer at the same time.
Following episodes will go out at the same time weekly and be available to stream on-demand on iPlayer.
You don't have to miss it if you a Brit abroad either because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.
Watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away in the U.S., and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6.
Watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 around the world
How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 in the U.S.
U.S. viewers will want to head to the one-stop-drag-shop of WOW Presents Plus where weekly episodes of "Drag Race U.K." season 6 will drop in line with the U.K., starting Thursday, September 26.
Memberships costs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year and will get you "Drag Race" iterations from all over the globe as well as a whole host of other LGBTQ+ content.
If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to BBC iPlayer.
How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 in Canada
Crave is the home of "Drag Race U.K." in Canada, with season 6 episodes dropping every Thursday from September 26.
Monthly subscriptions start from CA$9.99 (plus tax), but there's a 7-day free trial for new users.
If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 in Australia
Aussies looking to stream "Drag Race U.K." season 6 will also need a WOW Presents Plus subscription to stream "Drag Race U.K." season 6, with episodes starting on Friday, September 27.
If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
All you need to know about 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6
Below we have all the extra information you'll need on "RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K." season 6.
'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.' season 6 episode schedule
- Episode 1: Thursday, September 26
- Episode 2: Thursday, October 3
- Episode 3: Thursday, October 10
- Episode 4: Thursday, October 17
- Episode 5: Thursday, October 24
- Episode 6: Thursday, October 31
- Episode 7: Thursday, November 7
- Episode 8: Thursday, November 14
- Episode 9: Thursday, November 21
- Episode 10: Thursday, November 28
Who are the Queens of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6?
- Actavia, 21 from Bala, Wales
- Chanel O'Conor, 25 from Isle of Bute, Scotland
- Charra Tea, 23 from Belfast, Northern ireland
- Dira Garbo, 48 from Folkestone, Kent
- Kiki Snatch, 25 from London, England
- Kyran Thrax, 26 from Lancashire, England
- La Voix, 43 from Stockton-on-Tees, England
- Lill, 36 from Manchester, England
- Marmalade, 24 from Cardiff, Wales
- Rileasa Slaves, 32 from London England
- Saki Yew, 33 from Manchester, England
- Zahirah Zapanta, 28 from Nottingham, England
Who are the 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 judges?
The BBC had this to say about the "Drag Race U.K." judges: "RuPaul leads an esteemed judging panel that includes regular judges, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a bevy of celebrity guest judges. Together they deliberate the fate of the queens, but it is queen of queens, Mama Ru who has the final word on who shantays or sashays away from the competition."
Who are the 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 guest judges?
As always, "Drag Race U.K." season 6, will feature an eclectic mix of guest judges, they are:
- Alison Goldfrapp, musician & record producer
- Amanda Holden, actress & "Britain's Got Talent" judge
- Beverley Knight, singer & actress
- Simon Le Bon, Duran Duran frontman
- Mabel, singer-songwriter
- Kristen McMenamy, model
- Siobhán McSweeney, "Derry Girls" actress
- AJ Odudu, "Big Brother" presenter
- Claire Richards, Steps band member
- Alexandra Burke, "X-Factor" winner
- Claudimar Neto, dancer & choreographer
- Aaron Renfree, dancer & choreographer
- Jon Lee, singer and actor
- Rachel Stevens, S-Club 7 band member
What can we expect from 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6?
The official BBC synopsis reads: "International drag icon, RuPaul, is back in Blighty with his award winning, cult competitive reality show. So control your excitement as twelve amazing drag queens compete to be crowned The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar in one of the world’s most glamorous, funniest, and fiercely entertaining reality TV competitions. This year, Ru has many treats in store for viewers. Famed for its unpredictability, fans will be delighted with Ru’s new handpicked cast of rambunctious, crown thirsty queens and a competition with even more twists, turns, and sass."
Is there a 'RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.' season 6 spin-off?
Previous seasons of "Drag Race U.K." have been followed by "The After Shave", hosted by season 4 winner Danny Beard. However there's no confirmation of whether the after-show will air alongside season 6.
There has also been a full fledged competition spin-off, "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK vs. the World" which featured queens from the U.K. version alongside queens from "Drag Race" franchises around the world. It has so far aired two seasons.
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.