How to watch 'Black Box Diaries' online — stream Oscar-nominated documentary from anywhere

Japanese journalist Shiori Itō’s harrowing film "Black Box Diaries" is first person journalism at its very best. It details her alleged 2015 sexual assault by prominent media executive Noriyuki Yamaguchi – a close associate of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - and is credited with kick-starting the #MeToo movement in her home country.

Here's how to watch "Black Box Diaries" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Itō went public in 2017 with her memoir "Black Box" and an investigation into her own sexual assault followed by an attempt to prosecute the high-profile offender. It would become a landmark case that exposed Japan's (where the legal age of consent was 13 - raised to 16 in 2023) legal system as archaic compared to the modern judicial and societal standards demanded in the 21st century.

The film includes traumatic video diary entries entrusted to Itō's phone, courtroom footage, hidden and damning recordings highlighting police inaction and incompetence and shaky handheld and fast cut shots that give the documentary the feeling of a thriller – which, as it involves scandal, conspiracy and a very real threat to life, it actually is, but with the vital caveat that this belongs to the realm of non-fiction.

Read on to find out how to watch "Black Box Diaries" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Black Box Diaries' FOR FREE in the U.K.

"Black Box Diaries" is available to stream NOW and for FREE on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit currently abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Black Box Diaries' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can watch "Black Box Diaries" on your home streaming services even if you're abroad. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer or a streaming service listen below and watch "Black Box Diaries" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Black Box Diaries' in the U.S.

"Black Box Diaries" is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the U.S.

Plans start at $7.99/month or $59.99 for a year, going up to get rid of the ads.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can still catch the show for free by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Black Box Diaries' in the U.K.

"Black Box Diaries" is available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. You'll need a valid TV license, naturally.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Black Box Diaries' in Canada

"Black Box Diaries" is available to stream in Canada on Hollywood Suite via Prime Video.

The Hollywood Suite channel costs $4.99/month after a 7-day free trial, on top of your Amazon Prime membership, which also has a 30-day free trial.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can still catch the show for free on iPlayer by using a VPN.

How to watch 'Black Box Diaries' in Australia

"Black Box Diaries" will be available to stream in Australia (and New Zealand) on Docplay from Monday, February 24.

However, if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and you want to catch the film earlier you can do so by using a VPN.

Can I watch 'Black Box Diaries' online in Japan?

No, the film is not available in Japan. But anyone traveling in Japan can get a VPN and watch it on their usual platform.

'Black Box Diaries' trailer

'Black Box Diaries' - FAQ

What other documentaries have been nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 2025 Oscars? "No Other Land" - Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham "Porcelain War" - Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen "Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat" - Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety "Sugarcane" - Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie and Kellen Quinn

Has "Black Box Diaries" won any other awards? CPH:DOX - Human Rights Award San Francisco International Film Festival - Special Jury Award Seattle International Film Festival - Lena Sharpe Award for Persistance of Vision Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival- Inspiring Voices and Perspectives Award Zurich Film Festival - Best International Documentary Film National Board of Review - Top 5 Documentaries International Documentary Association Awards - Emerging Filmmaker Award (Shiori Itō) Cinema Eye Honors - The Unforgettables (Shiori Itō)

