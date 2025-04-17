How to watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' online from anywhere
The life of one Australian soldier from training and combat to a Japanese POW camp to reflections as a 77 year old war hero
"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" is a five-part miniseries that works across three timelines in the life of medical student - and eventually retired surgeon - Dorrigo Evans (played by Jacob Elordi). It majors on the trauma he and his comrades suffered in a Japanese POW camp whilst also touching on his turbulent love life.
Here's how to watch "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.
"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" premieres on Friday, April 18.
• FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K. - date TBC)
• U.S — Prime Video
• CAN/AUS — Prime Video
As befits an adaptation from Richard Flanagan's brilliant Booker Man-winning novel of the same name, there is a bit more depth and complexity than a war story might normally offer and we are given an essence of Evans (played by Ciarán Hinds at this age) as he is interviewed by a combative young journalist in 1989.
Having being press-ganged and tortured into building the infamous Burma Railway he has a certain take on the character of his captors and extends that to all their countrymen ("monsters" just about covers it). The journalist challenges these assumptions and Evans pushes back.
We also discover that the war hero has a colorful private life - including the bedding of his Uncle Keith's younger second wife and, alongside many other indiscretions and betrayals, an on-going and current affair with another married to a surgeon colleague. As with all great books/TV dramas there is plenty of shade around the action.
Read on to find out how to watch "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" online, on TV and from anywhere.
How to watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' for free
"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" premieres on BBC One on a date TBC very soon. It will also be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer.
You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...
How to watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' from abroad
Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.
3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" episodes online and on-demand.
How to watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' around the world
How to watch watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' in the U.S.
You can. As with most territories (the U.K. excluded) "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in the U.S. on Friday, April 18 on Amazon Prime Video.
New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
However, if you are away from the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
Watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' online and on-demand in the U.K.
"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" premieres on BBC One on a date TBC very soon. It will also be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer.
In the meantime, you can listen to author Richard Flanagan talking about his Booker-winning novel on BBC Sounds.
And don't forget. You don't have to miss it when it drops if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.
Can I watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' online or on TV in Canada?
As with most territories (the U.K. excluded) "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in Canada on Friday, April 18 on Amazon Prime Video.
New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
However, if you are away from the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' in Australia
As with most territories (the U.K. excluded) "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in Australia on Thursday, April 17 at 11.30 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.
New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
And don't forget. If you are Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' online in New Zealand
As with most territories (the U.K. excluded) "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in New Zealand on Friday, April 18 on Amazon Prime Video.
New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
And don't forget. If you are there for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' - Cast
- Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans
- Odessa Young as Amy Mulvaney
- Ciarán Hinds as Older Dorrigo Evans
- Olivia DeJonge as Ella
- Heather Mitchell as Older Ella
- Thomas Weatherall as Frank Gardiner
- Show Kasamatsu as Major Nakamura
- Taki Abe as Colonel Kota
- Charles An as The Goanna
- Akira Fujii as Kenji Mogami
- Simon Baker as Keith
- Masa Yamaguchi as Lieutenant Fukuhara
- George Simitzis as Australian Soldier
- Jack McGreal as Australian Soldier
- Rupert Bevan as The Poet
'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' - FAQ
What compelled Richard Flanagan to write "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" in the first place?
The book is dedicated to his father who served three years in a Japanese POW camp and worked on the Thai-Burma "death" railway. Flanagan has said it was the book he "never wanted to write" but after several rewrites over more than a decade accepted that he had no other choice. His father died the night he finished the final draft.
What else can I watch on BBC iPlayer?
Lots – including "Ludwig", "Strike: Ink Black Heart", "Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special", "Call The Midwife", "Doctor Who: Joy to the World", "Strictly Come Dancing", "Outnumbered" and plenty more.
