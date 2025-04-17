How to watch 'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' online from anywhere

"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" is a five-part miniseries that works across three timelines in the life of medical student - and eventually retired surgeon - Dorrigo Evans (played by Jacob Elordi). It majors on the trauma he and his comrades suffered in a Japanese POW camp whilst also touching on his turbulent love life.

As befits an adaptation from Richard Flanagan's brilliant Booker Man-winning novel of the same name, there is a bit more depth and complexity than a war story might normally offer and we are given an essence of Evans (played by Ciarán Hinds at this age) as he is interviewed by a combative young journalist in 1989.

Having being press-ganged and tortured into building the infamous Burma Railway he has a certain take on the character of his captors and extends that to all their countrymen ("monsters" just about covers it). The journalist challenges these assumptions and Evans pushes back.

We also discover that the war hero has a colorful private life - including the bedding of his Uncle Keith's younger second wife and, alongside many other indiscretions and betrayals, an on-going and current affair with another married to a surgeon colleague. As with all great books/TV dramas there is plenty of shade around the action.

"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" premieres on BBC One on a date TBC very soon. It will also be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer.

"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in the U.S. on Friday, April 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial.

However, if you are away from the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN.

"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" premieres on BBC One on a date TBC very soon. It will also be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer.

In the meantime, you can listen to author Richard Flanagan talking about his Booker-winning novel on BBC Sounds.

You don't have to miss it when it drops if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in Canada on Friday, April 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.

However, if you are away from Canada for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN.

"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in Australia on Thursday, April 17 at 11.30 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.

If you are Down Under for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN.

"The Narrow Road to the Deep North" launches in New Zealand on Friday, April 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

New users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.

If you are there for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your usual domestic streaming platform by using a VPN.

'The Narrow Road to the Deep North' - Cast

Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans

Odessa Young as Amy Mulvaney

Ciarán Hinds as Older Dorrigo Evans

Olivia DeJonge as Ella

Heather Mitchell as Older Ella

Thomas Weatherall as Frank Gardiner

Show Kasamatsu as Major Nakamura

Taki Abe as Colonel Kota

Charles An as The Goanna

Akira Fujii as Kenji Mogami

Simon Baker as Keith

Masa Yamaguchi as Lieutenant Fukuhara

George Simitzis as Australian Soldier

Jack McGreal as Australian Soldier

Rupert Bevan as The Poet

What compelled Richard Flanagan to write "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" in the first place? The book is dedicated to his father who served three years in a Japanese POW camp and worked on the Thai-Burma "death" railway. Flanagan has said it was the book he "never wanted to write" but after several rewrites over more than a decade accepted that he had no other choice. His father died the night he finished the final draft.

