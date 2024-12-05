How to watch 'as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey' online — stream from anywhere with a free trial

On October 7, 2023 pop band as1one were on the brink of fulfilling a dream, but following the attacks on Israel and the subsequent bombing of Palestine, everything changed for the group made up of young men from both countries. Available to watch now, "as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey" tells their story.

The four-part Paramount+ docuseries "as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey" premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus in the U.S. and internationally on December 3 — viewers can watch it online from anywhere with a VPN.

"as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey" premieres internationlly on Paramount+ on Tuesday, December 3.

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• Global — Paramount Plus

The timing of events for as1one could not be more prescient. One day they were just another band on the make – albeit one of a fascinating composition of two Palestinians and four Israelis – and the next they were being asked questions about one of the most complex conflicts in history.

The band found out about the October 7 attacks through their social media.

"Everything changed," band member Aseel Farah said. "I said, it's either going to bring us together or break us apart [but] it brought us together more, because of what we believe in, as a band, because music unites people. But the shock was really hard to deal with."

A documentary crew was on hand to follow the launch of the band, and the resulting series explores their individual stories and music, as well as the evolution of the young group and their relationships as the situation in the Middle East deteriorated.

A fascinating delve into a relatively unknown story, here's our full guide to how to watch "as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey" online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey' in the U.S.

In the U.S., "as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey" premieres on Paramount Plus on Tuesday, December 3.

Plans usually from $7.99/month (or $59.99 per year), but you can currently sign up for just $2.99/month for two months as part of the service's Black Friday offer, running until December 4, 2024. New annual subscribers can also get a week's subscription free.

'as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey' - Cast

Palestinian Christian Aseel Farah (22) - Self

(22) - Self Palestinian Bedouin Muslim Sadik Abu Dogosh (21) - Self

(21) - Self Jewish Israeli Nadav Philips (23) - Self

(23) - Self Jewish Israeli Neta Rozenblat (22) - Self

(22) - Self Jewish Israeli Niv Lin (23) - Self

(23) - Self Jewish Israeli Ohad Attia (22) - Self

'as1one - The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey' - Episode list

Season 01 Episode 01: All Eyes On Us - In 2020, a group of successful producers decide to create as1one, the world's first Israeli-Jewish and Arab-Palestinian pop group. After auditioning numerous musicians, a group of artists are selected.

S01 E02: Without You - TBA

S01 E03: TBA

S01 E04: TBA

How were the boys in as1one discovered? There was a search and audition operation initiated by industry hitmakers James Diener and Ken Levitan (who worked with Maroon 5 and Kings Of Leon) to find the most talented singers and musicians in Israel.