How to watch 'A Small Light' online and from anywhere

Inspired by the deeds of Miep (Bel Powley) and Jan Gies (Joe Cole), who secretly protected the Frank family during WWII, "A Small Light" is a rousing eight-part drama about doing the right thing in the face of authorities intent on stoking division, and how some battles are best fought with action rather than words.

Miep was Otto Frank's (Liev Schreiber) fresh-faced secretary when the Nazis took Amsterdam, and knowing full well that she risked execution if she was caught hiding the family, she couldn't sit back and do nothing.

Alongside her husband, Jan, she successfully harbored the Franks in a secret annex concealed behind a bookcase for more than two years, begging, stealing and borrowing to keep the family alive.

Though celebrated as heroes now, at the time Miep and Jan were firm enemies of the state, and "A Small Light" demonstrates how easily the poison of fascism can seep into society, and the power of civic disobedience.

