Ben Affleck action thriller 'The Accountant 2' is Prime Video's newest No. 1 movie — and fans rate it 92% on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video surprised us with an extra dose of action just a few days ago, as “The Accountant 2” came to the Amazon streaming service on June 5, just six weeks after its theatrical release.

Clearly, “The Accountant 2” was exactly what Prime Video subscribers were waiting for, though, as the movie immediately became a hit for the streamer. The high-octane sequel went straight to No. 1 on Prime Video’s top 10 list, and it doesn’t seem to be going anywhere fast.

Viewers who’ve already checked the thriller out are full of praise, too; “The Accountant 2” has bagged a 92% rating from moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes, with the audience consensus reading: “[Stars Ben] Affleck and [Jon] Bernthal make for compelling leads in “The Accountant 2,” a violence-packed sequel that accrues enough humor and heart you can take to the bank.”

Not yet seen “The Accountant 2,” and trying to decide whether to add it to your watchlist? Here’s a little more info about the sequel, and a quick round-up of critical opinion to help you decide whether to stream “The Accountant 2” on Prime Video.

What is 'The Accountant 2' about?

The Accountant 2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Gavin O’Connor’s “The Accountant 2” reunites us with Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), a man with a talent for, as Amazon puts it, “solving complex problems.”

The film sees one of Wolff’s acquaintances being murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” and Wolff feels compelled to get to the bottom of things at once. When he realizes this particular case might require more extreme methods, he reaches out to his estranged (and highly lethal) brother, Braxton (Jon Bernthal).

Working with the U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, and the pair end up putting themselves in the crosshairs of some foes who’ll stop at nothing to ensure that their secrets remain undiscovered.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In addition to Affleck, Bernthal, and Addai-Robinson, “The Accountant 2” also stars Daniella Pineda and Allison Robertson.

Should you stream ‘The Accountant 2’ on Prime Video?

(Image credit: 51 Entertainment/Warner Bros./Album/Alamy)

As we mentioned, “The Accountant 2” has been a big hit with moviegoers, especially, though it’s performed reasonably well with critics, too.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The Accountant 2” currently holds a 76% critics score (from more than 200 registered reviews), though that’s not quite as high as that 92% score on the Popcornmeter we’ve already flagged.

As an example of what reviews had to say, Empire, critic Kim Newman rated the movie 3/5, writing: "Affleck and Bernthal make a funny, if morally dubious, double act, as Christian’s autism lets sociopathic hit man Brax think of himself as the ‘normal’ brother. Best bit: the line-dancing scene."

The Guardian's Adrian Horton offered a similar 2-star verdict when she reviewed the movie at SXSW earlier this year, calling it a "decent enough fan service follow-up", adding: "This is a movie of cinematic adrenaline and ludicrous setups — ironically for its hero, stupid pleasures, but the fun kind of stupid, the kind that draws loud cheers from a crowd at a SXSW premiere and gets people streaming on the couch."

(Image credit: Warrick Page/Prime Video)

And, reviewing at Variety, Owen Gleiberman called "The Accountant 2" "one of the only thrillers I've seen you could characterize as a hangout movie," writing: "This franchise had nowhere to go but up. And that, I'm pleased to say, is exactly what happened. "The Accountant 2" is an agreeably loopy hyperviolent good time."

Personally, I left "The Accountant 2" feeling similar to how I did after streaming "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera" on Netflix earlier this year.

Both are solid action movies that thrive thanks to decent on-screen thrills and a fun bro-chemistry between the two leads. Christian and Braxton make for an entertaining pair to go along for the ride with, and the flick packs in a surprising amount of laughs throughout.

If you're after a decent action thriller to liven up your next movie night, I'd suggest you stream "The Accountant 2" on Prime Video.

Not sold on the new Prime Video release? We can still help you find your next must-watch movie. Check out our guide to the best movies on Prime Video that you can stream right now for more top streaming recommendations.