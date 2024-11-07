I watch TV for a living — here’s my 7 most anticipated shows for the rest of 2024

When your job is watching TV shows, you have to keep an eye on what's coming next. And while 2024 is almost over, there are still some must-watch shows coming from Netflix, Hulu, Max and more.

In fact, most of the contenders for our best streaming services list have something of note coming out between now and the end of the year. But I've narrowed it down to seven shows that I'll definitely be watching — and you should plan on watching, too.

So without further ado, here are my most anticipated shows for the rest of 2024. For more recommendations on what shows to watch, check out my picks for the nine best and seven worst shows of the year so far.

My 7 most anticipated shows for the rest of 2024

'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO/Max)

“Dune: Prophecy” is set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune: Part One” and " Dune: Part Two ." This spin-off TV show is based on the 2012 novel "Sisterhood of Dune" and the story of the rise of the fabled Bene Gesserit order, known for its intense training that produces superhuman abilities in its adherents. While many characters are part of the tale, the show centers around two sisters from House Harkonnen: Valya (Emily Watson [older]/Jessica Barden [young]), who leads the sisterhood in its infancy, and Tula (Olivia Williams [older]/Emma Canning [young]), who is one of the sisterhood’s Reverend Mothers.

This was already one of my top picks of what to watch on HBO and Max this November and one of the shows and movies to watch this month. But I've now actually seen the show's first three episodes and can safely say it lives up to the hype so far.

Premieres Nov. 17 on HBO and Max

'Landman' (Paramount Plus)

“Landman” is another show that I was already hyped for, and after having seen an episode, I am still very excited about it. It is adapted from the 2019 podcast “Boomtown” and is set in the world of Texas oil, mostly in the Permian Basin. Developed by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, it has a real chance of replacing the latter as Paramount's next big hit show after "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2 is over.

"Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis executive or “landman” for a Texas Oil company run by Monty Miller (Jon Hamm). Surrounding these two old friends are Demi Moore as Monty's wife and another old friend of Tommy's, Ali Larter as Tommy's ex-wife, Michelle Randolph as his daughter and Jacob Lofland as Tommy's son who just started working in the oil fields with a crew that includes Michael Peña as Armando. Keep an eye out for Andy García as Galino, whose impact on the show will likely be felt before the season is over.

Premieres Nov. 17 on Paramount Plus

'Say Nothing' (Hulu)

You have to love a show where the accents are so thick the trailer has bespoke subtitles despite the fact that everyone is speaking English.

"Say Nothing" is based on a true story, adapted from the acclaimed novel "Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland" by Patrick Radden Keefe. This show depicts the Troubles in Northern Ireland and follows a group of people through the 1970s, '80s and '90s in Belfast.

However, it seems the real stars of the show are Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price and Hazel Doupe as Marian Price, both of whom get plenty of screen time in the trailer. I'm just bummed that this gripping drama will be gone before we know it — all nine episodes drop on November 14.

Premieres Nov. 14 on Hulu

'The Agency' (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

I was unaware of "The Agency" before writing up everything new on Paramount Plus in November 2024. But now that I know about its existence, I can't wait.

This spy thriller stars Michael Fassbender as a covert CIA agent in deep cover. After being in the field for years he's suddenly yanked from the field and thrust back into his old life. That comes with a set of challenges, not least of which is the re-emergence of his former romantic partner Sami (Jodie Turner-Smith).

But he wasn't pulled without a reason. The department responsible for training and handling deep-cover agents has lost an agent, and Fassbender must find out what happened. "The Agency" also stars Jeffrey Wright as Henry, who appears to be a fellow agent, and Richard Gere as Bosko, who heads the department.

Premieres Nov. 29 on Paramount Plus with Showtime

'Creature Commandos' (Max)

"Creature Commandos will be James Gunn's DC Universe debut, and I cannot wait. Plus, I love a good animated comic book adaptation. Frankly, they often surpass their live-action counterparts.

For those who know nothing about "Creature Commandos," think of it as a twist on the story from "The Suicide Squad." It reprises Viola Davis as A.R.G.U.S. leader Amanda Waller. who has been prohibited from using human prisoners as pawns in her operations after "Peacemaker."

But she can use a team of villainous monsters, dubbed "Task Force M." This group is led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), advised by A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos (Steve Agee) and includes Alan Tudyk as the radioactive Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein (yes, that Frankenstein) and Sean Gunn pulling double duty as both the Nazi-killing G.I. Robot and the completely unhinged Weasel. The team is rounded out by Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky and Indira Varma as the Bride.

Premieres Dec. 5 on Max

'Black Doves' (Netflix)

I've been awaiting this British spy thriller ever since Netflix first teased it. And now that it finally has a release date — and has already been renewed for a season 2 — I cannot wait to see it.

"Black Doves" stars Keira Knightley as Helen Webb a wife, mother and professional spy. She's been spying on her politician husband for 10 years and having a secret affair with fellow Black Doves agent Jason (Andrew Koji). When Jason is assassinated, her boss, Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. There's just one problem ... Sam hasn't been a spy for some time.

Premieres Dec. 5 on Netflix

'Squid Game' season 2 (Netflix)

"Squid Game" was an undeniable hit for Netflix back in 2021. The Korean-language drama (please use subtitles, not the awful English dub) about playing deadly kids' games is still one of the best shows Netflix has ever debuted, and now it's finally back for a killer season 2.

"Squid Game" season 2 is set three years after Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) won in season 1. At the end of that season, he gave up on going to the United States and decided to return to the game. Now he's back for another life-or-death Squid Game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won. But he's not all who is back. Lee Byung-hun returns as Hwang In-ho, the mysterious Front Man and Wi Ha-jun returns as detective Hwang Jun-ho on a mission of his own.

Premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix