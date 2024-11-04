New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Nov. 4-10)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are led by the second part of the latest season of one of Netflix's biggest shows. "Outer Banks" season 4 took off with a bang last month with part 1. Now, part 2 is here and brings us the conclusion of this already drama-filled season.

But it's not the Netflix original show making a return this week. "Arcane," the animated "League of Legends" show, is back for its second and final season, with the first episode premiering this Saturday.

For more to watch, check out our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week and don't forget to check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in November. And make sure to check out everything we know about "Squid Game" season 2, which just got an official release date.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Outer Banks' season 4 part 2

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Outer Banks" follows a group of teens in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, known as the "Pogues." The Pogues are aspiring treasure hunters, but often they just manage to get themselves in trouble. There's fighting, romance and a whole lot of gold — at one point they even discover the lost city of El Dorado.

As you can tell, this teen drama set in the Carolinas quickly found itself going beyond the barrier islands, though the drama between the local Pogues and the wealthy seasonal residents known as the "Kooks" never goes away. This season, the Pogues are back closer to home, looking for Blackbeard's lost treasure. The first five episodes already dropped back in October, so catch up now and then watch the final half of the season when it's released on November 7.

Watch on Netflix from Nov. 7

'Arcane' season 2 Act I

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you've played "League of Legends," you know that the game doesn't do much in terms of interactive character-building. The characters do have unique designs and backstories, but the focus is on how each champion best serves your team's gameplay.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That makes "Arcane" all the more impressive because it excels at the story and worldbuilding that the game lacks. The show is set in the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underbelly of Zaun, and stars Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell as the voices of sisters Vi and Powder (later Jinx). In season 2, these sisters on rival sides of the conflict are dealing with the aftermath of Jinx’s attack on the Council and the increased likelihood of conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 9

'Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson'

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Jake Paul's professional boxing career has been interesting. The YouTuber has 11 wins under his belt but he lost his first bout against a fellow active professional boxer, a split decision against Tommy Fury. He's since won against two other active pro boxers, so perhaps he's turned a corner. But this could be his toughest test yet.

That's because he's taking on Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson may nearly be eligible for Social Security, but he also has a resume that makes him one of the greatest boxers of all time. Watch "Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson" to catch all the behind-the-scenes action before the Netflix live event fight on November 15.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 7

'The Lost City'

The Lost City | Official Trailer (2022 Movie) – Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

"The Lost City" stars Sandra Bullock as Loretta Sage. Loretta is an archaeologist-turned-romance novelist who pulls from her time as a researcher to inspire her stories. She's become a recluse after the death of her husband though and is forced by her publisher Beth (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) to get out and go on tour to promote her new book, alongside her book's cover model — the dimwitted Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum). But when billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps Loretta to help him find lost treasure, Beth and Alan must save her.

I liked "The Lost City" when I saw it in theaters. It's a fun romantic comedy with plenty of comedy, and it's very well-cast. It also features an excellent cameo from Brad Pitt as Jack Trainer, a former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative who works with Alan and Beth to help rescue Loretta ... which does not go according to plan.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 9

'Meet Me Next Christmas'

Meet Me Next Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One Christmas, Layla (Milian) meets James (Kofi Siriboe) when all the flights at the airport are delayed or canceled. They hit it off, and James says that they should meet next Christmas at the Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert if it's meant to be.

Of course, fast forward almost a year later and the concert is sold out. So Layla hires Teddy (Devale Ellis), a professional concierge with plenty of connections, to help her find a ticket. But does she instead find the man of her dreams? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 6

Everything new on Netflix: Nov 4-10

NOVEMBER 5

"Love Village" season 2 (JP) (Netflix series)

With over-the-hill vision, sleep-disrupting snoring and plenty of drama, mature singles move into a traditional house in Okinawa searching for true love.

"Dirty Jobs" seasons 1-2

NOVEMBER 6

"Love Is Blind: Argentina" (AR) (Netflix series)

The pods are open, and so are the hearts — now in Argentina. Who will make it past appearances in the experiment where saying "I do" comes sight unseen?

"Meet Me Next Christmas" (Netflix film)

On a quest to meet the man of her dreams, a hopeless romantic races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert.

"Pedro Páramo" (MX) (Netflix film)

Based on Juan Rulfo's landmark novel, a man searches for his father, Pedro Páramo, in a town doomed by violence and the fury of a frustrated love.

NOVEMBER 7

"10 Days of a Curious Man" (TR) (Netflix film)

When a young woman goes missing in Istanbul, a jaded writer gets tangled up in a deadly chain of events as he sets out to find her — and a good story.

"Born for the Spotlight" (TW) (Netflix series)

Chasing glamour, fame and artistry, women with a passion for acting must push the limits to pursue their dreams in the ruthless world of show business.

"Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson" (Netflix sports series)

Go inside Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their must-see heavyweight boxing match live on Nov. 15.

"Outer Banks" season 4 part 2 (Netflix series)

Buried secrets surface as the Pogues race to find a legendary artifact — with a dangerous gang of rival treasure hunters hot on their trail.

"Face Off" seasons 6-8

NOVEMBER 8

"Bank Under Siege" (ES) (Netflix series)

Spain, 1981: When armed men hold up a bank and take hundreds hostage, a reporter races against the authorities to uncover the true motive for the heist.

"The Cage" (FR) (Netflix series)

Dreaming of going pro, a young fighter struggles to be seen until an unexpected combat lands him a shot at the big time — and a brutal rival in the cage.

"Mr. Plankton" (KR) (Netflix series)

A man with little chance for happiness and his ex, the unhappiest bride-to-be, are forced to accompany one another on the final journey of his life.

"Vijay 69" (IN) (Netflix film)

Vijay 69 is a quirky, slice-of-life film about a man who decides to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69! With Anupam Kher in the titular role, this comedy is produced by Maneesh Sharma and directed by Akshay Roy for YRF Entertainment

"Umjolo: The Gone Girl" (ZA) (Netflix film)

A couple's seemingly perfect relationship falters when one of them learns about the other's infidelity — but who said that relationships were easy.

"A Holiday Engagement"

"The Christmas Trap"

"My Dad's Christmas Date"

NOVEMBER 9

"Arcane" season 2 Act I (Netflix series)

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

"The Lost City"

NOVEMBER 10

"Focus"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 11/5/24

"A Man Called Otto"

Leaving 11/6/24

"Edge of Tomorrow"

Leaving 11/10/24

"Night School"