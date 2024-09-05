DC just announced the release date for James Gunn's official debut — and I can't wait to watch

James Gunn's long-awaited DC Universe just got a release date for its first project.

"Creature Commandos" is the first of many shows and movies coming from Gunn and his DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEO Peter Safran. This adult animated show about a black ops team of monsters has long been slated to kick off this new chapter for DC Comics and now, we know the first episode will officially drop on Max on Dec. 5, 2024.

Yes, you read that right — this DC show is dropping on Max and Max only. So you're going to need to subscribe to the streaming service to get access. The good news is that it's one of the best streaming services, so you won't regret signing up. Also, if you already have HBO, you should already have access to Max, so make sure to check before accidentally subscribing twice.

'Creature Commandos': A less serious 'The Suicide Squad'

If you're already a fan of James Gunn, then, like me, you've been excited for "Creature Commandos." Having already directed or written the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," it's clear that Gunn has a distinct style that focuses on creating irreverent — often violent — shows and movies around some of the more obscure characters from the pages of Marvel and DC Comics.

It's also clear that style works, given that all of those received "Certified Fresh" ratings from Rotten Tomatoes and have been largely beloved by fans.

Creature Commandos Season 1 Comic-Con Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Well, if you like Gunn's style then I have good news for you — expect more of the same. "Creature Commandos" is essentially a twist on the story from "The Suicide Squad," and serves as a sequel to both the 2021 DC Comics movie and its spin-off TV show "Peacemaker."

That means Viola Davis is back as the nefarious A.R.G.U.S. leader Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). After the events of "Peacemaker," she's been explicitly prohibited from using human prisoners as pawns in her operations, so she's instead had to turn to a team of villainous monsters, dubbed "Task Force M."

This team doesn't take itself quite as seriously as the Task Force X we got in "The Suicide Squad," and based on the trailer, this show doesn't take itself quite as seriously as its movie predecessor either.

It does, however, bring in a stacked cast of acting talent, including Alan Tudyk as the radioactive Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein (yes, that Frankenstein) and Sean Gunn pulling double duty as both the Nazi-killing G.I. Robot and the completely unhinged Weasel. They're joined by Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky and Indira Varma as the Bride.

This team of murderous monsters is led by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), whose son (spoiler alert) was killed by Peacemaker in "The Suicide Squad." They're also joined by John Economos (Steve Agee), reprising his role as an A.R.G.U.S. agent.

If you've enjoyed any of Gunn's work in the past, this Max series is going to be a must-watch. So make sure to hit play when the first of the show's seven episodes is released on Max this December.