17 new shows and movies to watch in November 2024 on Netflix, Apple TV and more

Let's give thanks for all the new TV shows and movies premiering in November 2024 on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other top streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

Nobody has the time or money to stream everything, so we've picked the biggest, buzziest, most noteworthy new titles arriving this month. November highlights feature several fan-favorite returning series, including "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 2, "Yellowstone" season 5 part 2, "Outlander" season 7 part 2, "Silo" season 2, "Bad Sisters" season 2 and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" season 3.

Plus, some highly-anticipated new projects make their debuts, like the TV spinoff "Dune: Prophecy," the Gen Z series remake of "Cruel Intentions," the World War II war movie "Blitz" and the holiday rom-com "‘Sweethearts." Here's our guide on what to watch in November 2024.

‘Outer Banks’ season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Danger is the Pogues’ middle name. After squandering their fortune from the El Dorado gold, the teen treasure hunters embarked on a new quest: finding Blackbeard’s Blue Crown. But last we saw the Pogues, they had been trapped by adversaries Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) and his boss Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh) in rapidly-flooding catacombs. Let’s face it, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) will most certainly make it out alive, but they will still have the tough task of retrieving the mysterious scroll that’s likely a map. Meanwhile, JJ (Rudy Pankow) is still reeling from the bombshell of his true heritage. - Kelly Woo

Premieres Nov. 7 on Netflix

‘Yellowstone’ season 5 part 2 (Paramount Network)

Yellowstone Official Trailer | Paramount Network - YouTube Watch On

The long wait for “Yellowstone” season 5 part 2 is almost over. It’s been nearly two years since we last saw a new episode of one of the most popular shows on TV, and in the meantime, we lost the show’s main star, Kevin Costner. However, the show must go on and based on the trailers and news we’ve seen so far, it seems like the show might not miss a beat. It also might not even miss Costner that much, as the latest trailer features him a surprising amount, and promises a violent series finale for the Western drama on the Montana frontier. — Malcolm McMillan

Premieres Nov. 10 on Paramount Network (via Sling or Fubo)

‘Bad Sisters’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Bad Sisters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Looks like the Garvey Sisters’ bond is going to be tested all over again as the brilliantly funny Apple TV Plus murder mystery returns for another chapter.

Two years on from when we last saw them — contending with the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, John Paul and the subsequent cover-up of what really happened to him — the siblings are trying to move on with their lives and look to be living in happier times.

Unfortunately, their dark past doesn’t look like it's going to stay dead. Their secrets are on the brink of coming to light, and that means all five sisters are about to be thrown into the public eye. With suspicions at an all-time high, the Garvey sisters will be under even more pressure as they continue to try and keep their past hidden. Will they be found out? Only time will tell — Martin Shore

Premieres Nov. 13 on Apple TV Plus

‘Cross’ (Prime Video)

CROSS - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video is introducing us to a brand new detective this November. Enter: DC Metro Detective, Alex Cross. Based on the bestselling novels of James Patterson, “Cross” follows the charming, highly intelligent titular detective and forensic psychologist (played by Aldis Hodge). Alongside his partner and loyal best friend, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), Cross will be doing his best to get into the mind of an insidious killer, all while striving to protect his family from the dangers of the criminal underworld.

Billed as “a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller," “Cross” sees our new hero on the trail of a terrifying killer who has him in their crosshairs. Will Cross manage to stop this killer and keep his family safe? We’ll find out soon enough, when the whole season drops on Nov. 14. And get used to seeing your new detective in action, too, as “Cross” has already been renewed for a second season. — MS

Premieres Nov. 14 on Prime Video

‘The Day of the Jackal’ (Peacock)

The Day of the Jackal | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

In the 1971 book “The Day of the Jackal,” the premise is a historical fiction turned full-blown fictional political thriller about the 1962 attempt to kill Charles de Gaulle, the President of France. His was then adapted into a 1973 movie with Edward Fox starring as “the Jackal,” a professional assassin of the highest skill. In this new Sky Studios adaptation, we’ve ditched the assassination of de Gaulle and Mr. Fox, with Academy Award-winner Eddie Redmayne taking over as the titular “Jackal.” This time, he’s being hunted by a British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who has finally caught the scent of the Jackal after his latest kill. Don’t miss this potentially incredible espionage thriller when it hits Peacock this month. — MM

Premieres Nov. 14 on Peacock

‘Silo’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

Silo — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The story of the last ten thousand people on Earth looks to be getting even more interesting and even more dangerous, very soon. While the rest of the Silo are still staying within their home deep below the surface of the planet, engineer Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) has set foot outside. Having gotten to the bottom of the conspiracy within the Silo, she’d left her bleak home behind, discovering that the world above is nothing more than a scarred landscape… one scarred by tons of craters, each home to another silo

While she investigates, rebellion’s brewing within the silo, and, judging by the trailer, it looks like leader Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) won’t be able to keep a lid on things, as the silo descends into violent chaos. — MS



Premieres Nov. 15 on Apple TV Plus

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 2 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai Season 6: Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Wax on, wax off … in Barcelona! The karate kids of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang have left the Valley on a jet plane and landed in Spain for the Sekai Taikai world championship tournament. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the former rivals turned sorta-friends and fellow senseis, have a tall task ahead of them in shepherding their students through the grueling battle rounds against the best dojos around the world. The new challenges are accompanied by old enemies, including escaped convict John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix

‘Dune: Prophecy’ (Max)

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

It’s no surprise that “Dune: Prophecy” is one of our top picks of what to watch on HBO and Max this November . The two movies in the rebooted franchise so far have been massive successes, and the desire for more stories from Frank Herbert’s fictional universe has never been greater. Set 10,000 years before the events of “Dune: Part One” and " Dune: Part Two ," this TV show tells the story of the rise of the mystical Bene Gesserit order. While there is an Atreides on the call sheet, this story is really about two sisters from House Harkonnen: Valya (Emily Watson), who leads the sisterhood in its infancy, and Tula (Olivia Williams), who is one of the sisterhood’s Reverend Mothers. — MM

Premieres Nov. 17 on Max

‘Landman’ (Paramount Plus)

Landman | Official Trailer 2 | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Full disclosure: I was lucky enough to see an early screening of the season premiere of this new Taylor Sheridan drama, and while I cannot divulge any details yet, I can tell you that I am beyond excited for the rest of the season. “Landman” is based on the popular 2019 podcast “Boomtown” and takes place in the world of Texas oil, mostly in the Permian Basin. The show largely centers around two main characters: Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), a crisis executive or “landman” for a Texas Oil company and Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), owner of the same oil company and someone with a long personal and professional relationship with Tommy. Thornton’s performance is definitely one to watch, but keep an eye out for Andy García as Galino, whose impact on the show will likely be felt before the season is over. — MM



Premieres Nov. 17 on Paramount Plus

‘Cruel Intentions’ (Prime Video)

Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

This eight-episode adaptation of the 1999 film sets the stage at the prestigious Manchester College in Washington, D.C., where manipulative step-siblings Caroline Mertueil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Belmont (Zac Burgess) will stop at nothing to stay at the top of the social ladder. When a particularly bad hazing incident threatens to bring down the Greek system, the two have to stoop to taking extreme measures to keep the status quo, including seducing Annie Grover (Savannah Lee Smith), the daughter of the U.S. vice president. This steamy blend of drama, sex, and scandal looks to carry the same kind of darkness as the original movie, and it'll be here for a whole new generation to witness. - Brittany Vincent

Premieres Nov. 21 on Prime Video

‘A Man on the Inside’ (Netflix)

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“A Man on the Inside” reunites “The Good Place” creator Mike Schur and star Ted Danson (who played Michael) for a spry new Netflix comedy that’s based on a 2021 Oscar-nominated documentary called “The Mole Agent."

Widowed retiree professor Charles (Danson) is in a bit of a rut in life… until he spies an interesting opportunity in the papers: become an undercover investigative assistant. Private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) is on the hunt for a stolen family heirloom, and she recruits Charles to go undercover as a new resident at Pacific View Retirement Community. There, Charles undertakes his bold new adventure and begins working as Julie’s “Man on the Inside," getting to know the residents and gathering info about his new neighbors, and trying to get to the bottom of the mystery — MS

Premieres Nov. 21 on Netflix

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 3 (Max)

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

More sex and college shenanigans await the four roommates in this Mindy Kaling-created comedy. When the show left off at the end of season 2, Bela (Amrit Kaur) had decided to transfer after getting canceled. But she most likely will change her mind — maybe after a hot hookup with the school mascot? Meanwhile, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) is still struggling with her financial situation and accidentally matches with Whitney’s father on an online dating app, horrifying Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). As for Leighton, Reneé Rapp is departing the series so I’m looking forward to a suitably outsized, outrageous farewell. - KW

Premieres Nov. 21 on Max

‘Blitz’ (Apple TV Plus)

Blitz — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

For a period of eight months from September 1940 to May 1941, Nazi Germany relentlessly bombed the British people, including at one point bombing the city of London for 56 out of 57 days. Known as “The Blitz,” it’s considered one of the great horrors of World War II, and one that the Allies eventually repaid in kind, as shown in the Apple TV Plus show “Masters of the Air.”

However, despite its two-hour runtime, “Blitz” doesn’t attempt to capture the entirety of this time in British history. Instead, director and writer Steve McQueen chooses to focus on a boy named George (Elliott Heffernan) as he journeys through London during the bombings, and George’s mother Rita (Saoirse Ronan), who desperately searches for him after she discovers he’s gone missing. This is expected to be an Oscar contender, so don’t miss it this month on Apple TV Plus. — MM



Premieres Nov. 22 on Apple TV Plus

‘The Piano Lesson’ (Netflix)

The Piano Lesson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Apple may have an Oscar contender in “Blitz,” but by all accounts, Netflix may also have one in “The Piano Lesson.” Set in Pittsburgh in the aftermath of the Great Depression, the movie stars John David Washington as Boy Willie Charles and Danielle Deadwyler as his sister Bernice. These siblings are involved in a bitter dispute over what to do with the family’s piano, which is decorated with designs put there by an enslaved ancestor. The film is loaded with acting talent around Washington and Deadwyler, including a starring performance by Samuel L. Jackson as the family patriarch Doaker Charles. — MM

Premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix

‘Outlander’ season 7 part 2 (Starz)

Outlander | Season 7, Part 2 Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

“Home is where the heart is — but it’s also where it can be broken,” Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) muses in the trailer for the second half of “Outlander” season 7. Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have finally journeyed back to Scotland, but are soon separated again when Lord John Grey (David Berry) needs Claire’s healing skills. Their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) is also separated from her husband, Roger (Richard Rankin), who has gone back in time through the stones to find their kidnapped son Jemmy. With the series ending after an eighth and final season, this installment is sure to set up some epic storylines. - KW



Premieres Nov. 22 on Starz

‘The Madness’ (Netflix)

The Madness | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

At the end of the month, Netflix is treating us to an eight-episode conspiracy thriller starring Colman Domingo. “The Madness” sees political consultant turned TV pundit Muncie Daniels (Domingo) getting embroiled in a deadly conspiracy. Having stumbled upon the murder of a well-known white supremacist deep within the woods of the Poconos Mountains while on a work sabbatical trying to write his novel, Muncie’s forced to go on the run.

Having been the only witness, he soon finds himself framed for the crime and enters a desperate race to clear his name and unravel the entire conspiracy. It’s a journey that will see him reconnecting with his estranged family, fighting against misinformation, and forging unlikely bonds in this post-truth age, all in an effort to survive. — MS

Premieres Nov. 28 on Netflix

‘Sweethearts’ (Max)

The night before Thanksgiving, affectionately dubbed "Drunksgiving," two college freshmen (Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga) decide to "Turkey Dump" their partners — that is, break up with their high school sweethearts while on vacation in their hometown for the holidays. The result is an unhinged night out together that puts some major stress on their codependent friendship, and will likely see them finding romance where they least expect it – but where we'll see it all along: between each other. - BV

Premieres Nov. 28 on Max

‘The Agency’ (Paramount Plus)

The Agency | Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

CIA agent "Martian" (Michael Fassbender) has spent years living undercover. When he finally receives orders to abandon his meticulously crafted persona and return to London Station, his world is turned upside down. He has to reintegrate into his former life, which causes all sorts of issues on its own, but then he runs into an old flame and all bets for a normal life are off as he reignites their dangerous romance. Caught between his duty to the agency, his true identity, and his newly reawakened romance, Martian has to determine which path is the most important to him, and how it'll fit in with the world of espionage he's been so deeply entrenched in for most of his life. - BV

Premieres Nov. 29 on Paramount Plus