I thought I was done with ‘The Walking Dead’ — but ‘Dead City’ season 2 has resurrected my interest

If someone asked me what my favorite show of all time is, I would say “The Walking Dead” without hesitation. Yes, this apocalyptic horror buried its way into my heart ever since I first saw it on TV. Being someone who was never previously exposed gore, I wasn't put off by the blood splatter and severed limbs — and I actually binge-watched it in just five days. But as much as it pains me to say, I lost that spark of passion when the main show and "Fear the Walking Dead" was killed off.

Since “The Walking Dead” ended in 2022, the franchise has branched out into several spinoffs that focus on different characters. One that particularly took my interest was “Dead City”, but it didn’t feel quite right since I was still left with an empty feeling in my gut. It felt like I was recovering from a breakup. However, AMC gave us a first look at season 2 of “Dead City” along with a release date, and I’m ready to jump straight back into that relationship.

Not only do we get a sneak peak at a few action scenes, we also get a filming update and release date. “The Walking Dead: Dead City” season 2 is currently in production and will arrive sometime in 2025.

This season looks bloody badass

The short teaser didn’t reveal much (considering they are in production right now), but it did give us a taste of what to expect. And honestly, I have high hopes for this season just by seeing the characters in action.

“Dead City” season 1 focuses on enemies Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan in search of Maggie’s son, Hershel (Logan Kim). The decaying city homes thousands of the dead, and so they must put their differences aside in order to work together.

It seems as though season 2 will have the main protagonists on opposing sides once again, with Negan possibly taking control of Manhattan and Maggie focusing on protecting her son. The teaser didn’t see them interact much, but it’s highly likely they’ll have several intense scenes in the show.

What we do get to see though is Maggie (Lauren Cohan) angrily smacking a walker across the head in what looks to be an epic showdown. There are also several other walkers getting their makeup done by the incredible artists on set, and this includes one of them in a mask with a potential drill sticking out of its mouth.

Other scenes include people flying off a boat due to an explosion, Hershel in the wilderness, Negan flashing his charming smile on the streets of New York, and another look at the creepy antagonist Croat (Željko Ivanek). It’s safe to say that “Dead City” could give us a bloody good time.

‘Dead City’ is something to sink your teeth into

(Image credit: AMC)

I truly believe that season 2 of “Dead City” will resurrect my passion for the franchise. If a small teaser is enough to get me excited, then there’s no telling what the show itself will do. From seeing the tension between Maggie and Negan increase to the potential zombie variants, there is so much to finally look forward to.

Speaking from my own opinion though, I think the “Walking Dead” franchise is worth sinking your teeth into. It contains so much pure terror, anticipation, and realistic action sequences that will consume you completely. You don’t have to watch the main show to enjoy these spinoffs, which makes them even better.

Looking for something new to watch that is both frightening and fun? Give “Dead City” a go. And take it from someone who has loved the franchise for over ten years (and is ready to get back into it). I might even rewatch the first season myself to celebrate just how badass and fun the next season looks.

For those who are already big into this apocalyptic franchise or just want to try the spinoffs, here’s how you can watch “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” online. I’ve also provided some insight into how Daryl Dixon’s spinoff will make this universe even better .

“Dead City” season 2 will be released on AMC Plus in 2025. The first season is currently available to stream on Prime Video .