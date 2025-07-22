Not to be dramatic, but the new 'Predator: Badlands' trailer just soft-launched the 'Alien' crossover I was secretly hoping for

It’s safe to say I’m officially eating my words. Back in April, when the first trailer for “Predator: Badlands” dropped, I shared my concerns about a crossover happening too soon and how both franchises needed to find solid ground on their own before colliding again.

Part of me still stands by that, but after seeing the new trailer, I can’t help but really root for it now.

“Predator: Badlands” is one of my most anticipated releases of the year. The latest trailer is so epic I’ve watched it more than three times on my TV and even dragged my dad in front of the screen just so he could experience it too.

Like the first teaser, it’s packed with “Alien” references, only this time, there are even more thrown into the mix.

Predator: Badlands | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The trailer reveals an unexpected bond forming between Thia, Elle Fanning’s upbeat android, and a lone Yautja warrior exiled from his people. Early on, we see what appears to be a version of Thia being rebooted, though it may not actually be her.

This android has different facial markings, which raises the possibility that Fanning is playing a second synthetic entirely (and it’s been confirmed by Empire Magazine).

Created by Weyland-Yutani’s bio-weapons division, Thia quickly proves she's more than capable of fighting. At one point, she’s seen tearing through a monstrous enemy with ease.

But there’s a catch. Thia is literally ripped in two. From that moment on, the Yautja carries her damaged body like a backpack as he continues his mission to hunt what’s ominously described as “a creature that can’t be killed.”

There’s plenty of action, too. Near the end, we get one of the most exciting moments yet. A towering mech stomps into frame clearly designed to take on one of the planet’s massive predators.

It’s a clear visual call-back to the iconic “Aliens” power loader. Adding to the mystery, we also see what appears to be a Weyland outpost hidden deep in the terrain, swarming with armed androids.

It still feels very much like a “Predator” movie. The young Yautja, Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), is clearly the main focus, with the story revolving around his treacherous quest to find the ultimate adversary. It's a refreshing take, and I genuinely can't wait.

Now I am completely sold



“Alien” has always been my favorite franchise of all time, so naturally, seeing hints of it in “Predator: Badlands” amps up my excitement for what’s to come.

But I’m also a huge fan of “Predator,” and after the success of “Prey” and “Killer of Killers,” my confidence in the upcoming movie is sky-high. These recent entries have shown the franchise can evolve and deliver fresh, exciting stories without losing what makes it special.

The new “Predator: Badlands” trailer hooked me not just because of the action and Easter eggs, but because it hints at a deeper, richer story that respects the legacies of both franchises. Adding to the buzz, fans are already speculating about a possible Predator appearance in the upcoming “Alien: Earth” series.

Notably, the term “predatory” is used to describe the newly introduced alien species, which some viewers see as a subtle nod to the “Predator” universe. A distinct clicking sound in the trailer has also been compared to the iconic noise made by Predators.

Knowing both universes are officially connected again (and hopefully stay canon this time) genuinely has me eager for what lies ahead. I just need November to hurry up now.

"Predator: Badlands" hits theaters on November 7, 2025.

