‘Atlas’ has finally landed on Netflix — and the reviews are just as shocking as the movie’s AI

Netflix has a pretty juicy slate for this year, with some highly anticipated movies and TV shows set to hit the streamer. One includes “Atlas”, the sci-fi thriller that generated a good amount of excitement when the trailer landed. Today it arrived on Netflix, and not even a full day later has received some very surprising reviews.

Jennifer Lopez plays the lead character in this thrilling movie set in space. She’s known for her other projects like “The Mother”, “Hustlers”, and “The Backup Plan”, and so I'd assumed “Atlas” would be in safe hands. However, her performance, along with the general narrative and action sequences, have been put under the spotlight since its debut.

Is this movie worth watching or should you skip it? Let’s delve into the plot and what critics are currently saying about it.

What is ‘Atlas’ about?

“Atlas” follows a post-apocalyptic world that has fallen after the destruction of humanity, all because a rebellious robot wanted to eliminate mankind. Harlan (Simu Liu), the robot in question, ventures into space and promises to return to Earth again. To put an end to his genocidal behavior, data analyst Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez) goes on a mission to capture him, despite being incredibly distrustful of AI.

The world once had humans and robots existing together. As you can imagine, Atlas now struggles to confront anything remotely robotic on her mission, but that changes when she meets an AI named Smith (voiced by Gregory James Cohan) while in a mechanical suit.

This sci-fi thriller has an interesting premise that makes you think about the potential dangers of AI progression. Our world has always been interested in computers and machines, and the very idea of technology turning against us is unsettling. That’s why “Atlas” works as a movie, but professional critics have other things to say.

The reviews aren’t out of this world

Despite “Atlas” having an interesting and thrilling premise, it didn’t really stand out in the sci-fi genre according to critics. The movie currently sits at around 14% on Rotten Tomatoes , obviously very low for a big-budget Netflix original. However, keep in mind this score can change the more reviews it generates over time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ross McIndoe from Slant Magazine said: “Atlas seems like a story that should have been experienced with a gamepad in hand.” The Wrap’s William Bibbiani also shared a similar opinion by saying: “Hidden somewhere beneath all the generic dialogue, embarrassing plot, mediocre action and oddly ineffective performances, there’s a good idea in Brad Peyton’s Atlas. It’s a shame the filmmakers never found it.”

Todd Gilchrist from Variety didn’t enjoy the conventional structure that “Atlas” followed. It held a “dearth of original ideas that undercuts the appeal of Atlas, leaving Lopez to fend for herself in much the same way her character is forced to in the film’s formulaic story.”

However, even though the score is low and the reviews are pretty negative, I don’t want to completely bash this movie. And it’s only fair for people to form their own opinions, considering everyone has preferences when it comes to sci-fi thrillers. Matt Donato from IGN Movies said: “Atlas might not be the next groundbreaking sci-fi epic, but Brad Peyton’s humanity-vs.-AI saga earns points for entertaining us.”

‘Atlas’ is an easy watch that shouldn’t be taken seriously

(Image credit: Netflix)

If I’m being completely honest, most movies and TV shows nowadays are taken too seriously. The more general blockbusters are supposed to be entertaining and fun, with visually pleasing effects that keep you hooked on the action. This is much like “Atlas”, which is a fun watch with an unsettling undertone focused on the dangers of evolving AI.

Of course, critics do a professional assessment on a movie, but they’re looking into every detail to create an accurate opinion. Being part of the audience, we’re supposed to just take it in and enjoy the movie as a casual viewer. This is why I think you should give “Atlas” a chance, especially if you’re big into dramatic action sequences and have enjoyed movies like “Terminator” and “Pacific Rim”.

Want to get yourself in the sci-fi mood before watching? Check out the best sci-fi movies on Netflix right now or take a look at the shows worth streaming in the top 10.

You can stream “Atlas” on Netflix now.