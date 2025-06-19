'28 Years Later' review: A brilliant new entry that infects the franchise with fresh terror and rage

It’s been more than two decades since “28 Days Later” redefined the zombie genre, and I first fell for its bleak, fast-moving world of infected terror when I was probably just old enough to be watching.

Danny Boyle’s original was unnerving and surprisingly emotional, and its sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” while divisive, had its own unforgettable moments (with a few memes). Still, I’ve always wondered if we’d ever get another chapter… and whether it could live up to the legacy.

Now, just over a year after its official announcement in early 2024, and following months of anticipation and cautious hope from fans, “28 Years Later” has finally arrived — and I got the chance to see it ahead of release.

I don’t say this lightly: this is the best movie in the franchise so far.

It’s intense, emotional, unflinchingly brutal, and beautifully shot. It honors the atmosphere and DNA of the original movies, but it’s also so much more ambitious in scope, character, and storytelling. This is the first part of a new trilogy, and if what’s to come is anything like this, we’re in for something special.

Whether you’ve been waiting 20 years or just discovered the series last week, “28 Years Later” makes one thing clear: this story still has so much left to say. Here’s my honest thoughts on this new chapter.

‘28 Years Later’ charges back with bite and fury

I recently watched the previous movies in the franchise back-to-back as a fresh reminder of its unique energy and distinct auteur horror style. It also meant I could go into “28 Years Later” with the kind of expectation most fans probably share.

And I can confidently say that right from the start, this new entry carries that unmistakable energy the franchise is known for. If you went in completely unaware it was even part of the series, you’d recognize it immediately from the unique camera work and the dulled-down color saturation.

“28 Years Later” first transports you back to the outbreak’s beginning, showing a group of children watching Teletubbies (classic) as chaos erupts outside — before it breaks in. I don’t need to explain what happens next.

Given the horror label, expect plenty of shocking deaths and gore. This opening scene is important, though, because it introduces a character you’ll meet much later.

The entire sequence feels incredibly chaotic, with some running shots showcasing impressive use of an iPhone camera (yes, some of the movie was shot on iPhones). I wouldn’t be surprised if the phone was strapped to a goat, since Boyle confirmed this was an experimental filming method in an interview with Business Insider.

Then the movie jumps to, well, 28 years later. This time we focus on a new group of characters living on a secluded Scottish island, isolated from the mainland by a heavily defended causeway.

The visuals are stunning, with sweeping drone shots of the island and small details like a frayed carpet on stairs inside a rundown home. That home belongs to Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), his sick wife Isla (Jodie Comer), and their son Spike (Alfie Williams).

Pretty much instantly, we sense tension within the family, especially since Isla’s sickness causes her to forget things and lash out, particularly when Jamie mentions taking Spike to the mainland for his first kills.

I mean, any parent would be against that, but in this society it’s become a tradition for kids turning 15 to learn how to kill. Spike is only 12, and he’s an exception because Jamie thinks he’s “ready.”

From there, it becomes clear that “28 Years Later” aims to focus more on character drama while weaving in classic horror-thriller elements. While fans may be divided over this choice, I found it incredibly effective at isolating a single, powerful story within such an unforgiving country ravaged by the Rage virus.

As these characters venture out, you learn more about their dynamics and how they function in this post-apocalyptic era. Alfie Williams is brilliant as Spike, portraying an innocent youth who’s just trying to do right by his family, especially his mom, with whom he later embarks on a journey to find a doctor.

Jodie Comer brings raw emotion to the movie, convincingly showing a loving mother slipping into confusion and fragility. Ralph Fiennes as Doctor Kelson provides some much-needed comic relief when the situation calls for it. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, though not in the movie as much as I expected, gives Jamie plenty of depth and complexity to work with.

Even though “28 Years Later” remains committed to telling a powerful human story, it doesn't overlook the elements that made the franchise so compelling. The infected are back, and they're more terrifying than ever. You'll encounter the familiar twitching, feral infected, driven by an insatiable urge to sprint and hunt down survivors. But the movie also introduces new variants that heighten the horror.

Among them are bloated infected that crawl on the ground, scavenging for worms. Most chilling of all are the Alpha infected: larger, stronger, and exhibiting signs of intelligence beneath their Rage Virus-induced minds.

These new infected are genuinely terrifying to watch, and the use of wobbly camera angles during specific chase sequences makes it all the more chilling. Plus, they like to rip out human spines Predator-style.

The movie is full of tense and unsettling moments that make you feel trapped and scared, like you’re stuck somewhere far from safety with danger hiding just out of sight. One of the creepiest scenes shows a lone figure standing far away in a field, just waiting for Jamie and Spike to make a move.

But amid the fear, there’s also surprising beauty: colorful countryside, nature reclaiming ruined buildings against breathtaking backdrops. “28 Years Later” brings together everything Boyle is known for while adding a more thoughtful view of chaos and decay.

If I have one complaint, it’s that the ending of “28 Years Later” didn’t quite land for me because of its sudden shift in tone (not to mention how odd it is).

While it’s clearly meant to set up the next two movies, it didn’t pack the emotional punch I was hoping for after such an intense story. Still, this adrenaline-fueled new chapter is so strong that I can easily forgive the ending.

Verdict: ‘28 Years Later’ carved out a future that looks very promising for the franchise

“28 Years Later” delivers a powerful, intense return to a franchise that felt dormant for far too long. It respects the roots that made the original so unforgettable, like fast-paced horror, raw emotion, and relentless tension, while expanding its world with fresh characters and new threats.

Though the ending felt a little abrupt and offbeat, it clearly sets the stage for a promising new trilogy. For longtime fans and newcomers alike, “28 Years Later” offers a thrilling, emotional ride that leaves you eager for what’s next.

If you thought the franchise would never return, this sequel proves there’s still plenty of life and rage left to burn.

“28 Years Later” is in theaters starting Friday, June 20.