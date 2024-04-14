Daryl Dixon season 2 could make the Walking Dead universe even better — here’s why

If you’re like me and feel a little lost after “ The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live ” ended, then it might be comforting to hear some good news about another upcoming spinoff.

The second season of Daryl Dixon is coming around fast, and it’s actually a good thing that we’re getting it so soon. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to see how this universe expands, especially because there are characters, villainous organizations, and communities that we haven’t yet explored in depth.

We last saw Daryl (Norman Reedus) make a very important decision; return home to Alexandria or turn around and stay with his new friends in France. Choosing to stay meant that people back home would question his prolonged disappearance, one of those people being Carol (Melissa McBride).

Now, we will join Carol on her journey as she makes her way to France to find Daryl. I personally can’t wait to see how much carnage McBride’s character will create the more desperate she becomes. The same goes for her potential discovery of the zombie variants. Remember the ones that run? Or the ones that burst with acid?

Saying that, I believe “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” season 2 will generate even more excitement and anticipation for the entire franchise after " Fear the Walking Dead" was killed off . From walkers turning into runners and the possible build-up toward a crossover, there is plenty to look forward to in this next spinoff.

We could finally see more of the runner variants

(Image credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

One detail that bothered me after watching the main “Walking Dead” series was the lack of intriguing zombies (the correct term being walkers, of course).

These supposed threats took their name quite literally, meaning characters could always outrun them and hide. It was only at the end of season 11 that we saw these walkers change, with some picking up rocks and others turning door knobs. At this point, it felt too late to introduce new threats, but Daryl’s spinoff thankfully took this into account by focusing on how these new zombies came to be more intelligent.

The first season of “Daryl Dixon” revealed that the Pouvoir, a French paramilitary organization, created the zombie variants by developing some kind of super strength serum. No, it doesn’t make them as strong as Superman, but it does give them running abilities and enhanced aggression that causes them to turn on their kind.

Season 2 could finally give us what we want to see — these crazy zombies in action. Maybe other characters in the universe could experience them too, especially when Daryl eventually (and hopefully) reunites with the people of Alexandria. It could cause an all-out war between destroying the Pouvoir and eliminating this new, stronger threat.

Daryl doesn’t know Rick has returned yet

Have you been wondering whether Daryl and Rick will reunite again? I certainly have. It seems that the franchise is leading up to this moment, but Rick’s ending in “The Ones Who Live” reunites him with his family, almost hinting that his story has come to a satisfying conclusion.

That doesn’t quite cut it for me. As long-time fans, we need these core characters to see each other again and eliminate any looming threats (the Pouvoir and CRM).

From the trailer, we know that Carol will eventually see Daryl again. If she was at home with the others before leaving, she must know that Rick has returned. With this information, she can reveal the good news to Daryl, which could encourage him to return home.

So, it looks like "Daryl Dixon" season 2 could leave breadcrumbs that set up his reunion with Rick. I guess we will have to wait until the summer to find out.

Season 2 should help set up a future crossover

(Image credit: Emmanuel Guimier/AMC)

The most exciting thing that could happen for this entire franchise is a crossover. Whether it’s in the form of a movie or a mini-series, characters like Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, Negan, and Maggie could work together again. A movie version would be epic, if only because it’s a fresh concept that we haven’t seen before.

When asked about a potential crossover at the Television Critics Association press tour (via TVLine), Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer for “The Walking Dead”, said:

"I will just say that I’m building those pathways, but there could be all sorts of pivots along the way that change it. So I guess the answer is yes?" He also added: "I do have dreams of merging this all together."

For now, I’ll be waiting for the release of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” season 2 to see where it takes the apocalyptic universe. Quite honestly, I have high hopes that this popular spinoff could get the ball rolling for a potentially explosive crossover.