I asked ChatGPT to help me save money on streaming — here's what happened

As a streaming writer, it's part of my job to stay on top of the latest releases across a range of streaming services.

But with price hikes becoming more frequent, managing multiple subscriptions has started to feel like a real challenge. According to Deloitte, U.S. streaming subscribers pay an average of $69 per month for four services.

Nearly half of those survey respondents feel they're paying too much for the streaming services they use, while 41% think the content offered doesn’t justify the cost.

So, I thought, why not see if ChatGPT can help? I asked the AI to build me a streaming bundle tailored to my budget and preferences to see if it could come up with a smart solution based on what streaming costs in 2025.

Here’s what happened, including my candid take on the recommendations it gave.

1. Core subscriptions (Image: © Tom's Guide) I wanted to cut down on my monthly streaming costs without losing access to the shows and movies I actually care about — mainly horror, thrillers, mystery, romance, and drama. I also didn’t mind switching services each month or using ad-supported plans if it meant saving money. So, I entered that information into ChatGPT and mentioned that I wanted a smart, budget-friendly streaming bundle under $30 that includes Netflix, as that’s a must-have service for me. Surprisingly, ChatGPT gave me some pretty solid options. It factored in that I want to keep Netflix constant and suggested rotating a few other services. One of the better picks was the Hulu and Disney Plus bundle, which honestly is one of the best deals out there right now. Peacock was kind of a wild card, but considering it’s one of the cheaper services and has a broader horror selection, it actually makes sense. The only miss for me was Prime Video. That one’s more about personal taste, but in my opinion, Prime Video has gone downhill — there’s just not enough strong original content anymore to make the $8.99 price tag feel worth it. So, I’ll probably skip that part of the recommendation.

2. Monthly rotation plans (Image: © Tom's Guide) ChatGPT also gave me a smart rotating subscription plan, which I didn’t actually ask for, so it was a pleasant surprise. It stuck to my $30-or-less budget and kept Netflix as a constant every month. The rest of the services rotate each month, so I’m not paying for everything at once but still getting access to a wide range of content without going over budget. Each month includes Netflix, and then ChatGPT suggests I rotate in services like Hulu/Disney Plus, Peacock or others depending on what I’m in the mood for or what’s new. I didn’t really have any complaints with this setup — except for Prime Video, which, like I mentioned earlier, I’d probably skip. Instead, I’d swap in something like Max or Apple TV Plus if there’s a new original coming out that catches my eye. But overall, the plan works well and gives me enough flexibility to keep things fresh without overspending.

3. Other bundle options (Image: © Tom's Guide) ChatGPT went a step further and suggested a simpler bundle option where I’d keep Netflix and just add one other service each month based on what’s new or coming out. In theory, it’s a good idea for someone who just wants to stay way under budget and casually rotate their lineup — but in my case, it doesn’t really work. I had already mentioned that I’m a streaming writer, so having access to only two platforms at a time really isn’t ideal for what I do. I need to stay plugged into new releases and what’s trending across multiple services. So limiting myself that much would make it harder to stay current, and it doesn’t really match the viewing habits or job-related needs I included in my original prompt. It wasn’t a terrible suggestion — just not super tailored to how I actually use streaming platforms. For someone else, it might work great, but for me, I need a little more variety in the mix.

4. Free streaming services (Image: © Tom's Guide) Having some of the best free streaming services is also handy. While they don’t offer as much quality content as platforms like Netflix and Max, they do refresh their library titles every month. ChatGPT paired some of my paid subscriptions with free streaming services. Adding platforms like Tubi, Freevee (now integrated with Prime Video), or the Roku Channel can actually help stretch my rotation even further. On the months where I’m only paying for Netflix and maybe one other service, throwing in a few free platforms gives me extra options without spending anything. That said, to be fair, there were a couple of things ChatGPT didn’t get totally right. It originally mentioned services like Crackle (which has shut down) and Xumo, a service that not many people know about. If someone asked for free streaming options and these were the ones suggested, it wouldn’t exactly be a strong recommendation, especially with better choices out there like Tubi, Pluto TV and Plex. But overall, the idea of blending budget-friendly paid services with free ones made the whole plan feel a lot more manageable.

5. Keeping track of streaming costs (Image: © Tom's Guide) One of the things I asked for specifically after the initial prompt was help with keeping track of my streaming costs because it’s way too easy to sign up for a bunch of services and lose track of what you’re actually paying each month. ChatGPT gave me a few ways to stay organized, like using a simple spreadsheet, a note on my phone or a monthly calendar reminder so I know when to cancel or swap out a service. That part was super helpful. I like that it made the whole plan feel doable, not just in theory but in practice. One thing that could’ve been better is maybe recommending an actual tool or app to automate some of that tracking. A spreadsheet is fine, but there are apps out there that can notify you before a charge hits, and that might’ve been a good addition to the advice.

Bottom line

Overall, I liked how ChatGPT offered rotation plans, as they helped me visualize how to stay within my $30 budget while still watching what I love.

The inclusion of free streaming services was a nice surprise, adding more variety without extra cost. That said, ChatGPT did miss the mark by forgetting I’m a streaming writer when suggesting ultra-minimal bundles, which felt too limited for my needs. And while a few details were outdated (like mentioning Crackle, which is now shut down), the overall insight was solid.

If you’re looking to manage your streaming costs, ChatGPT is a pretty helpful tool. For more, here are nine ChatGPT prompts we can’t live without and a guide on how to decide which streaming services to cancel.