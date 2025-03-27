How to decide which streaming services to cancel

Between Netflix, Disney+, Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and all the rest, it’s easy to lose track of how many streaming services you’re actually paying for — let alone how often you’re using them.

Monthly costs creep up, price hikes slip in quietly, and before you know it, you’re spending more than cable used to cost. If your watchlist is growing while your screen time is shrinking, it might be time to trim the fat.

But cancelling isn’t always straightforward. Some platforms have great originals, others are better for movies or live content. And just because you’re not using a service now doesn’t mean it won’t have something worth watching next month.

Here’s how to make smart, informed decisions about which streaming subscriptions to keep — and which ones it’s finally time to cancel.

1. Prioritize quality over quantity (Image: © Future) When it comes to streaming, more doesn’t always mean better. It’s easy to keep a subscription because it seems like there’s a lot to watch — but how much of it are you actually enjoying? Look at the content you’ve watched recently. Are the shows and movies consistently good, or are you just settling for “meh” because it's there? If you’re regularly disappointed or skipping around without finishing anything, the platform might be a poor fit. Prioritize services that deliver reliable, high-quality content over those with huge libraries that feel like a chore to browse. It’s better to have fewer subscriptions you love than half a dozen you barely use.

2. Check what's coming soon (Image: © Shutterstock) Sometimes it’s not just about what’s on a platform, but what’s coming next. Many streaming services regularly update their “coming soon” or “new releases” sections, and it’s worth checking before you cancel. Future content can be the deciding factor — especially when a long-awaited series or film is just around the corner. Take Netflix, for example. At $17 a month, it’s one of the pricier options — and yet I still find myself hanging on just to see what’s coming up. The return of "Stranger Things" or "Black Mirror" season 7 is enough to keep me subscribed at the moment. If a service has a solid lineup on the horizon, it might be worth keeping, at least for now.

3. Consider the price and the risk of hikes (Image: © Future) With the cost of living rising, managing subscription fees is more important than ever. Start by listing what you’re currently paying for each platform — and don’t forget to factor in potential price hikes. Many services raise prices quietly or restructure their plans, often pushing users toward ad-supported tiers or higher monthly rates. If a service has increased its price but not its value, it may no longer be worth it. Also, be honest, are you paying for premium tiers when a cheaper plan (or even sharing an account), could meet your needs? Cutting back doesn’t always mean canceling completely. Sometimes it just means downgrading.

4. Evaluate the user experience (Image: © Shutterstock) Content matters, but so does how you access it. A streaming platform’s interface can make or break your experience. A great UI should feel seamless, not like you’re doing detective work just to find your next watch. If one service feels like a pain to use, while another is a breeze, that alone could help you make the call. Take note of how easy (or frustrating) it is to browse, resume shows, or get personalized recommendations. If the app is buggy, slow, or makes it hard to find what you want, you’re less likely to use it — and less likely to get your money’s worth.

5. Think about content type (Image: © Henry T. Casey / Tom's Guide) Different platforms excel at different things. Netflix leans into original series. Apple TV+ is all about exclusives. Disney+ is franchise-heavy. Think about it, what is it you're actually looking to get out of a streaming service? If you mostly binge TV shows, a platform that’s heavy on films might not give you much value. Likewise, if you only log on occasionally to watch a movie night pick, a service that’s dominated by long-running series might not suit you. Also, consider the role of exclusives. If a platform’s originals are a major draw — or the only thing it offers, like Apple TV+ — are those shows or movies worth staying for? Be honest about what you actually watch, not just what you could watch someday.

