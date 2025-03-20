I use ChatGPT every day — here's 7 prompts I can't live without

When ChatGPT first burst onto the scene, I dismissed it as just another tech novelty. I played with writing poems and asking questions, but was skeptical that it would bear any lasting impact on my day-to-day life.

Fast forward to now, and I've completely changed my tune. This AI assistant has integrated itself into dozens of my regular routines, solving real problems that previously required Google searches.

What's been most surprising is how practical ChatGPT has become for ordinary situations. It's now my go-to assistant for life's regular challenges.

Here are seven prompts you can use regularly to make life a little bit easier.

1. Diagnose home repair issues (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Home maintenance problems never occur at convenient times. When my dishwasher started making an unusual grinding noise during the rinse cycle, I described the sound pattern to ChatGPT. I used the following prompt: My dishwasher makes a grinding noise about 30 minutes into the cycle, but only when running a normal wash. What could be causing this and how can I troubleshoot before calling a repair service?" The response included several possible causes in order of likelihood, simple tests to narrow down the issue, and step-by-step instructions for identifying the most common culprits.

2. Generate recipes based on what you have to hand (Image: © Tom's Guide) The "what's for dinner?" question can be stressful for most households. Now, I take stock of what I have—in this case chicken thighs, bell peppers, onions, soy sauce, and rice—and ask ChatGPT for a quick meal idea. ChatGPT is great at suggesting options I wouldn’t have thought of on my own. I’ve found new ways to use ingredients I already have, without sifting through endless recipe websites. And the real magic is how it eliminates food waste and unnecessary grocery trips.

3. Create an itinerary for a trip (Image: © Tom's Guide) Travel planning can consume hours of research. For my friend's 30th birthday trip to Valencia, I prompted: "I'm visiting Valencia in September for my friend's 30th birthday. We enjoy museums, outdoor activities, and trying local food. Create a balanced daily itinerary with specific recommendations." What I appreciate most is how it balanced must-see attractions with off-the-beaten-path suggestions, and incorporated practical details like siesta times and the optimal order to visit sites based on their proximity. It even suggested evening activities appropriate for a 30th birthday celebration. It's like having a local guide who understands both the city's layout and the special occasion that prompted the trip.

4. Get targeted health advice for common ailments (Image: © Tom's Guide ) When heartburn struck after a spicy dinner, instead of falling down a WebMD rabbit hole of worst-case scenarios, I tried a more structured approach with ChatGPT. I used this prompt: "I'm experiencing burning pain in my chest after eating spicy food. What are the most common causes, home remedies, and when should I see a doctor?" I've found ChatGPT particularly helpful for minor issues where I just need some guidance without the anxiety that often comes from traditional symptom searches. Just keep in mind that chatbots like ChatGPT are not a replacement for seeing a real doctor.

5. Craft clear and concise emails (Image: © Tom's Guide) Writing emails can be a time sink, especially when I need to be clear, persuasive, or professional. Instead of overthinking, I ask ChatGPT: "Can you draft a concise and professional email for [specific situation]?" Whether it’s negotiating a contract, requesting a deadline extension, or following up with a client. This has streamlined my communication, ensuring my emails are polished, to the point, and effective without spending too much time crafting them.

6. Translate laundry care symbols (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Those tiny, cryptic symbols on clothing tags have always been my laundry nemesis. Now I simply snap a photo of the tag and ask: "What do these laundry symbols mean in plain language?" ChatGPT translates the hieroglyphics into clear instructions.This seemingly small application has saved numerous garments from accidental destruction. I no longer need to keep a symbol chart pinned to my laundry room wall or Google each symbol individually.

7. Organize your grocery list (Image: © Tom's Guide) Wandering aimlessly through grocery store aisles wastes precious time. Now I dump my chaotic shopping list into ChatGPT and ask: "Organize these items by grocery store section for efficient shopping." It transforms my random collection into a methodical path through the store—grouping produce, dairy, meat, and pantry items together. This five-second organization has cut my shopping time nearly in half. You can even feed it a recipe and ask for a shopping list organized by store section, making meal planning and execution remarkably more efficient.

