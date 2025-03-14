I tried these 11 ChatGPT tips — and they take my prompts to the next level

When I first started using ChatGPT, I was impressed but often frustrated by generic responses that missed the mark.

After years of experimentation, I've discovered that the difference between mediocre and exceptional AI outputs isn't the tool itself — it's how you communicate with it.

These eleven techniques have dramatically improved the quality and accuracy of ChatGPT’s responses. None of these approaches require technical skills or paid subscriptions (though a few features are enhanced with ChatGPT Plus).

Here's how to get the most out of ChatGPT and take your prompts to the next level.

1. Specify your target audience (Image: © Tom's Guide) One of the most powerful yet underused tactics is telling ChatGPT exactly who will be reading its response. Specifying your audience drastically changes the vocabulary, examples, and complexity of the answer. Try asking the same question twice—once without specifying an audience and once with—to see the dramatic difference. I used the following prompts: "Explain how WiFi works" and "Explain how Wi-Fi works to a 10-year-old."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) The way you’d explain a concept to a 10-year-old is completely different from how you’d present it to a technical expert, yet many people overlook this when crafting prompts. By advising exactly who the response is for—you ensure the language, examples, and depth are tailored to their needs. This small adjustment can make the difference between a generic answer and one that’s actually useful in context.

2. Import external content for analysis (Image: © Tom's Guide) Instead of summarizing articles or documents yourself, attach them for ChatGPT to analyze. It can extract key points, simplify complex language, or identify patterns in text. The AI's analysis capabilities is one its the most practical uses. I've used it to decode dense research papers, clarify legal documents, and even glean insights from PDFs. If you have a document you want to summarize, try something like: "I've attached a document. Summarize the key points, simplify complex language, and highlight any important patterns or insights."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) By asking for key points, simplified language, and important patterns, you ensure the response is both clear and insightful. Instead of struggling through dense research papers or legal jargon, you get an accessible breakdown without losing critical details. The structured request also makes the output more useful, providing not just a summary but a deeper understanding of the text.

3. Create custom organizational formats (Image: © Tom's Guide) Ask ChatGPT to organize information into tables, bullet lists, or comparison charts rather than accepting its default paragraph format. This is particularly valuable when working with data that needs categorization or when comparing multiple options. You can even have it format responses in CSV format for easy import into spreadsheet software. I used this: "Here are 10 books I’ve read along with my ratings and thoughts. Organize them into a table with columns for title, author, genre, rating, and a short review."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) This prompt is beneficial because it transforms a block of text into a structured, easy-to-read format, making it simpler to scan, compare, and reference. Instead of sifting through dense paragraphs, a table or CSV format presents key details at a glance, especially when working with multiple data points like book recommendations, product comparisons, or expenses. It’s great for organizing information in a way that can be easily transferred and by specifying how the data should be formatted, you ensure efficiency in the response.

4. Switch up the default style and tone (Image: © Tom's Guide) Break away from ChatGPT's standard neutral tone by requesting responses in specific writing styles. Ask for explanations "in the style of Carl Sagan", marketing copy that sounds like Apple, or "stories written like Ernest Hemingway." This technique is especially useful for creative projects and content creation where tone matters as much as substance. I like to open the prompt with "Imagine you're..."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) This approach to prompting gets more out of the AI by pushing it beyond generic responses. By specifying a distinct voice or style, you shape the response to match the tone and context you need. Opening with "Imagine you're..." is especially effective. It primes ChatGPT to fully embody the persona, leading to more engaging and stylistically accurate results.

5. Generate AI-assisted visuals (Image: © Tom's Guide) Plus users can access integrated DALL-E image generation directly in conversations. Rather than just describing what you want, provide detailed art direction including style (photorealistic, watercolor, 3D rendering), perspective, lighting, and composition. To generate my image, I used this prompt: "Create an image of a magical forest with glowing mushrooms and fireflies, lit by soft, ethereal light."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) A good way to approach image generation is remembering that you're not the artist. You are the director—guiding ChatGPT with specific instructions to bring your vision to life. Much like a filmmaker provides direction to actors and crew to execute their creative vision, being as specific as possible in your prompts helps it understand exactly what you're looking for.

6. Try response constraints (Image: © Tom's Guide) Want to get more focused, concise answers? Setting clear boundaries can help you cut through the clutter and get straight to the point. You can limit ChatGPT's verbosity by setting specific constraints on its responses. Request answers in "exactly three paragraphs" or "under 100 words", for example. These constraints force the AI to prioritize information and often result in more focused, practical answers than open-ended queries.

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) The constraints I provided—limiting each paragraph to under 50 words—help focus the response by forcing brevity and clarity. This encourages the delivery of concise, impactful information without unnecessary details. By structuring the answer this way, it becomes more digestible and direct, making it easier to grasp concepts quickly.

7. Create prompts templates for other AI models (Image: © Tom's Guide) ChatGPT is a great tool to use to design better prompts for the other AI models you're using. Say you're struggling with getting the most out of Midjourney or Claude, you can ask it to generate structured, detailed prompt templates. This meta-prompt approach helps you leverage the AI's language skills to improve results across your entire toolkit.

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) Creating meta-prompts is an efficient strategy because it saves time and ensures that your requests to other AI models are precise and effective. Often, crafting the perfect prompt can be a challenge, especially when you’re not familiar with how another model interprets instructions. By relying on ChatGPT to design these prompts, you can fine-tune the language and structure before passing it to another AI, ensuring better results.

8. Transform lists and datasets (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Feed ChatGPT unsorted lists, jumbled data, or random ideas, and ask it to alphabetize, categorize, prioritize, or otherwise organize the content. This saves hours of manual work when dealing with inventory lists, reference materials, or brainstorming results. Here's a prompt template you can try: "Here’s a list of items: [paste list]. Please alphabetize, categorize them by [criteria], and format them into a structured list."

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) This prompt is good because it gives clear, structured instructions, reducing ambiguity and ensuring the output is exactly what you need. By specifying alphabetization, categorization, or formatting, you save time manually organizing data. It’s also highly adaptable—swap out the criteria, and you instantly get a different but equally well-structured result.

9. Request expert feedback (Image: © Tom's Guide) Turn ChatGPT into a specialized editor by asking it to evaluate your writing from specific professional perspectives. Instead of generic feedback, request a "review as a marketing expert would give" or "feedback from a university professor". Use the following prompt: "I've attached a document of my writing. Provide feedback [from the perspective of]"

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) By framing your request with "from the perspective of [expert]," you ensure that the feedback is relevant, focused, and tailored to you personally. Whether you're looking for advice on writing style, structure, or content accuracy, this approach helps you improve your work by incorporating expert-level critiques that might otherwise be difficult to access.

10. Guide with example-based learning (Image: © Tom's Guide) You can dramatically improve accuracy by providing examples before asking ChatGPT to perform a task. This technique works exceptionally well for classification, formatting, or stylistic consistency. Instead of explaining what you want, show 2-3 examples of correctly formatted content, then ask for more in the same pattern.

The output... (Image: © Tom's Guide) Providing examples before it performs a task helps improve accuracy by setting a clear pattern for the AI to follow. This technique eliminates ambiguity, allowing the model to better understand the desired format, classification, or style, resulting in more consistent and reliable outputs.

11. Use search-like queries (Image: © Tom's Guide) For factual information, phrase your questions as you would when using a search engine. Plus users also benefit from Search, which pulls information directly from the web. All you need to do to use this is click Search in the prompt box. Even without Plus, you can ask research-oriented questions, though you should verify time-sensitive information elsewhere due to the knowledge cutoff.

The output.... (Image: © Tom's Guide) Using search-like queries helps ChatGPT focus on delivering precise, factual information, much like a search engine would. By phrasing questions clearly and directly, you guide the AI to prioritize relevant, up-to-date details, especially for research-based inquiries. For Plus users with access to real-time web search, this approach ensures even more accurate and current responses.

Now that you've learned what how to get better results from your ChatGPT prompts, why not take a look at some of our other AI articles?

ChatGPT can help you craft the perfect cover letter to make you stand out and even set reminders for you. And if you're looking for ChatGPT prompts you’ll wish you knew sooner, we've got you covered.