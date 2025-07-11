I used ChatGPT to start a side hustle — here’s the hard truth

If you’ve been on TikTok or YouTube lately, you’ve probably heard this promise: “Make thousands per month with ChatGPT — no experience needed.”

From AI-generated coloring books to fully automated blogs, the dream of passive income is everywhere.

But can you actually make money with ChatGPT? I decided to find out, and what I learned might surprise you.

Hustle or hype?

The internet is flooded with stories about people launching six-figure Etsy shops, selling prompt packs or ghostwriting books with ChatGPT.

And while those stories aren’t all fake, they’re often leaving out key details, like pre-existing audiences, ad spend or a whole lot of unpaid trial-and-error.

I know, because I’ve tried it myself.

I used the prompt: “Based on what you know about me, what are some side gigs that I could do to make extra money?”



I’m a power user, so ChatGPT remembers a lot about me. If you’re new to ChatGPT, you may have to tell it your skills or upload your resume (minus all personal and sensitive information, of course).

Your prompt might look more like:

“Based on my resume or [skills entere, what are some side gigs that I could do to make extra money?”



From there, I got a list of ideas tailored to my skills and the limited free time I can realistically commit to a side project.

That meant, using AI to help outline and edit self-published children’s books, launch a Substack newsletter and create digital products.



And while I’ve made money from these gigs, it’s taken far more time, skill and strategy than TikTok makes it seem.

The reality (and how AI can help)

Here’s the truth: ChatGPT is a tool that works only as hard as the person using it. Unfortunately, it’s not a magic ATM. But AI can help you brainstorm faster, outline your ideas, write code for your app and even design marketing copy. But you still have to:

Choose the right niche

Understand your audience

Market your work

Revise content to sound human

Learn platform algorithms

For example, my Substack didn’t explode overnight. I post almost every evening, test headlines, engage with readers, and promote it across other channels. So far, ChatGPT helps me show up faster, not get rich faster.

What people don’t tell you

There are real struggles in the AI side hustle world and here’s what often gets glossed over:

The competition is fierce. Everyone else has the same tool you do.

It's getting harder to stand out.

It’s getting harder to stand out. Most platforms are cracking down. Amazon flags AI-generated books. I cannot stress this enough, do not let AI write for you. Outlining is fine, but you really need to put in the work.

Amazon flags AI-generated books. I cannot stress this enough, do not let AI write for you. Outlining is fine, but you really need to put in the work. You need trust. People don’t just pay for words, they pay for voice, authority and connection.

You can’t skip the human part. In fact, the more you show up authentically in your content, the better AI works for you. That means everything from your personality, perspective and passion should shine through.

The upside: You can build something real

Here’s the good news: you can use ChatGPT to start something meaningful. My newsletter is growing slowly but steadily. My books earn a passive income. And every project teaches me something new about AI, about writing and about what people actually want.

Some real opportunities I’ve personally seen succeed:

Teaching people how to use ChatGPT (via courses or guides)

Writing niche content with personality (newsletters, parenting blogs, industry tips)

Selling customized digital products (not generic AI slop)

Using ChatGPT to save time so you can grow your actual business

The takeaway

Yes, you can make money with ChatGPT — but it’s not easy, and it’s not instant. If you're looking to quit your job next week, this probably isn’t it. But if you're willing to show up consistently, treat it like a real business, and learn as you go, AI can help you build something sustainable.

Just don’t expect ChatGPT to do all the work — because the most valuable thing you can offer still isn’t artificial. It’s you.