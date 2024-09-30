How to watch 'Phillip Schofield: Cast Away' online from anywhere — live stream tonight's explosive docuseries

The social media backlash to Phillip Schofield's return to TV as a castaway on a remote island (imaginatively titled "Phillip Schofield: Cast Away") has been predictably severe – the general thrust being "leave him there." But, as he will tell whoever wants to watch, he is not a quitter – although, paradoxically, also claims this might be the last time he appears on TV.

Below we explain how to watch "Phillip Schofield: Cast Away" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'Phillip Schofield: Cast Away': TV channel, free stream "Phillip Schofield: Cast Away" premieres on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. BST on Monday, September 30 in the U.K..

• FREE STREAM —Channel 5 (U.K.)

Your reaction to the situation in which the former squeaky clean King of Daytime TV found himself last year – he admitted to an affair with a much younger male co-worker whilst a presenter on "This Morning" and then resigned after calling his actions "unwise, but not illegal" – will depend on many things.

For 62-year-old Schofield, who came out as gay in 2020 and separated from his wife of 27 years, the aftermath of his resignation almost led him to take his own life. He attributes the intervention and love of his daughters for preventing him from taking that final step.

This then, is a middle-aged man who has been on TV almost all his adult life, returning to the medium to very publicly wrestle with the questions he has been forced to deal with as a consequence of his actions. It is a very personal exercise over three episodes on consecutive days.

Is this Schof's last TV ever appearance? Keep reading for all the details on where to watch "Phillip Schofield: Cast Away" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Cast Away' for free in the U.K.

Three-part documentary "Phillip Schofield: Cast Away" will be broadcast on free-to-air Channel 5 in the U.K., starting Monday, Sept 30, 2024.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN. Read on and we'll explain how.

Episode 1 – Mon 30 Sept at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m ET)

– at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m ET) Episode 2 – Tues 1 Oct at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m ET)

– at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m ET) Episode 3 – Weds 2 Oct at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m ET)

How to watch 'Phillip Schofield: Cast Away' from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Phillip Schofield: Cast Away" on your usual Channel 5 account? Don't panic.

Where to watch 'Phillip Schofield: Cast Away' around the world

Can I watch 'Phillip Schofield: Cast Away' in the U.S., Canada or Australia?

The Phillip Schofield island doc – "Cast Away" 2024 – has not been picked up anywhere outside the U.K. yet.

'Phillip Schofield: Cast Away' episode guide

Episode 1: Schofield faces ten days of isolation on a remote island with gale-force winds for company. Premieres Monday, September 30 at 9 p.m. BST

Episode 2: He continues his challenging experience on a remote tropical island. Premieres Tuesday, October 1 at 9 p.m. BST

Episode 3: In the last episode, the former daytime TV star is forced to face the ultimate test of fortitude and self-discovery. Premieres Wednesday, October 2 at 9 p.m. BST

What to know about "Phillip Schofield: Cast Away"

What has Channel 5 said about the show? Channel 5 Commissioning Editor, Guy Davies, said: "This isn’t just a survival challenge, it’s a chance for Phillip to look back over the last explosive 18 months of his life, and explore what happened. "The audience will learn how he feels now about television and the future, as well as the past. And it will be Phillip Schofield as we have never seen him before – unguarded, emotional and brutally honest".

Where is the remote island featured in 'Cast Away'? In the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Madagascar.

What else can I watch for free on Channel 5? Lots – from historical docs such as "Mysteries From The Grave: Titanic" to dark thrillers such as "The Night Caller" and even Monday Night NFL football. Traveling outside the country? Here's our guide to watching watch U.K. TV from abroad.

