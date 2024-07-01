How to watch 'Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey' online and from anywhere

Even if you don't follow UFC, the chances are that you've heard of Paddy "The Baddie" and Mollie "Meatball" McCann. They are two of MMA's big characters who have transcended their sport. They're both from Liverpool, and they drop their guard here to let the cameras behind the scenes for eight no-nonsense episodes.

"Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey" is available now, in full, on BBC iPlayer and airs on BBC Three with back-to-back episodes on Mondays at 9 p.m. (BST).

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K)

• Unblock any stream with NordVPN

In the cage, Paddy Pimblett fights at lightweight and Mollie McCann at strawweight but, outside the sport, both Liverpudlian fighters are fast becoming heavyweight celebrities known for telling it like it is and, unusually for fighters, not afraid of a bit of self-deprecation or vulnerability.

And that's where "Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey" comes in. This is a cage-side seat behind the scenes, with two of the most bankable British stars in UFC. It's all in there: the ups and downs of a fighter's life (the glory and fights in Vegas versus injury, training and "making the weight"); life with the family (as tight knit as you would expect from a working class household); life-changing events (having kids, trying for kids), and more.

"Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey" will streams for free on BBC iPlayer. All eight episodes dropped on Monday, July 1.

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Can I watch 'Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey' online in the U.S., Canada, Australia or the rest of the world?

No U.S. network has picked up "Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey" at the time of writing. The same is true for Canada, Australia and other places around the world. "Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey" is only available to watch on the BBC.

However, Brits in the States for work or on vacation can watch the show online a month earlier with a VPN. Choose U.K. and go to BBC iPlayer.

'Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey' Episode Guide

Episode 1: Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett and 'Meatball' Molly McCann head to Vegas as Paddy prepares to fight against Tony Ferguson in the Octagon.

Episode 2: Paddy is back in Liverpool to see Molly, who is now preparing for her own fight in Vegas on the back of two losses and feels her next fight could be the last of her career if she loses again.

Episode 3: As pressure builds for her next fight, Molly visits a wedding venue with partner Ellis. Paddy discovers a serious shoulder injury which could scupper his next fight.

Episode 4: Paddy discusses his own mental health and the struggles and pressures he faces, whilst Molly trains in Liverpool for the last time before her fight in Vegas.

Episode 5: Molly tries to make weight for her fight and avoid penalties, and her mum comes to Vegas for an emotional heart-to-heart. Paddy and friends cheer Molly on from home in Liverpool.

Episode 6: Molly wins her fight and comes back to Liverpool to see best mate Paddy, who also receives more concerning news about his shoulder injury which could stop his next fight.

Episode 7: Paddy ‘The Daddy’ tries to find out if having a baby is as tough as fight camp by getting wired up to a contraction machine. And big news from his medical team changes everything.

Episode 8: Paddy and Molly reflect on the last few months and all their triumphs. Molly and Ellis visit a fertility clinic, and Paddy tries DIY for the first time as the babies are about to arrive.

