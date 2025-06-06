How to watch ‘Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 online from anywhere now

You know the drill by now. "Bake Off: The Professionals" is all about teams of professional pastry chefs making us all feel kitchen inadequate as they bake, sculpt and decorate away to create desserts that have "stunning visual impact."

Read on below for how to watch "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 online, and potentially for free. Abroad? Unblock Channel 4 and watch it free with a VPN.

'Bake Off: The Professionals' S10: streaming info, TV channel "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 premiered in the U.K. on Channel 4 on May 27 at 8 p.m. BST. New episodes drop every Tuesday at the same time.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K. restricted)

• U.S. — TBC

• Unblock any stream — Use NordVPN 100% risk free

It might feel like more of the same with returning presenters and judges but if ain't broke. Besides, the programme makers assure us that the teams face "Truly jaw-dropping challenges, including the show’s first ever showpiece floating on water." And it doesn't end there.

There will also be a tiered wedding celebration mille-feuille, Japanese Gardens, extraterrestrial sugar and jelly desserts, a tiered St Honore, some fiendishly clever illusion showpieces, and "the intriguing-sounding Whoops I Dropped the… suspended showpiece."

Read on and we explain in our guide below how to watch "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 online from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 for FREE

You can watch all of "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 on Channel 4’s FREE on-demand service. The service also has every prior series of "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" format available, as well as series 8 to 15 of “The Great British Bake Off”, if you’re after more baking action from the tent. Outside the U.K.? Channel4.com will be blocked but don't worry — you can still watch “Celebrity Bake Off 2025” when you download a VPN and change your location back to the U.K..

How to watch 'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 live online from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 on Channel 4’s streaming service All 4?

You can still watch every episode of "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country keen on some tasty comfort viewing. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Exclusive deal As our NordVPN review confirms, this is the VPN we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save 70% today and get a risk-free trial

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 online.

Watch 'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 in other places around the world

"Bake Off: The Professional" season 10 is usually only broadcast in Britain but it's worth keeping an eye below in case this latest series gets a later airing where you live.

Can I watch 'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 online in Australia?

This year’s edition of "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 doesn’t have a release date in Australia just yet but when it does it will almost certainly be on Binge.

Out of the country? As explained above, if you download a VPN like NordVPN, you can access your favorite shows and platforms no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch 'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 online in the U.S.?

While you can find two older seasons of "Bake Off: The Professionals" on Netflix in the U.S., "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 is available on Apple TV but not for free.

Currently traveling outside the U.K.? Don't worry — check out our guide above to watch 'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 from anywhere when you purchase a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 online in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Bake Off: The Professionals" is available on Apple TV.

Of course, if you're a Brit visiting Canada, you can use a VPN to watch "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 on Channel 4 – from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

Everything you need to know about ‘Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10

Here's everything you could possibly want to know about "Bake Off: The Professionals" season 10 FAQ:

'Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 - who's who

Ellie Taylor - Presenter (Comedian, actress and writer)

- Presenter (Comedian, actress and writer) Liam Charles - Presenter (Former "Great British Bake Off" contestant and "Junior Bake Off" judge)

- Presenter (Former "Great British Bake Off" contestant and "Junior Bake Off" judge) Benoit Blin - Judge (Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons)

- Judge (Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons) Cherish Finden - Judge (Former Executive Pastry Chef of the Pan Pacific London Hotel)

Meet the teams...

Marriott International - Dushantha & Dominic

Vacherin - Erycsson & Jamie

The Ned - Darian & Yadira

Crumbs & Doilies - Dane & Sally

Lexington - Yui & Kitty

The Pony, Chew Valley - Harry & Jim

Representatives from other establishments including Hyatt Regency London, The Churchill, Capital City College (Westminster), Ladurée, Corinthia London, Hotel Café Royal and Amun & Abbie will also be amongst the action.

‘Bake Off: The Professionals' season 10 trailer

Bake Off The Professionals 2025 Trailer - YouTube Watch On